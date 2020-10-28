Hotels Market Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025

Global Hotels Market Report features basic market situations, Product limit, consumption volume, and limit applications. Moreover, the report illuminates the SWOT analysis that should be done by the customers so as to know the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats of the Hotels industry. It likewise centers around venture practicability investigation, speculation return analysis and different ways to deal with the addition a considerable position in the Hotels Market.

The hospitality industry covers lodging and dining services. It comprise businesses that provide customers with lodging, prepared meals, snacks and beverages for immediate consumption. It includes both accommodation and food service establishments as the two activities are often combined at the same establishment.

Based on the Hotels market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era. Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform. In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and Hotels industry. Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain. In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy. List Of BEST KEY PLAYERS in Hotels Market Report are:- Compass Group plc

Jumeirah International LLC,

Indian Hotels Co Ltd.

Thompson Hospitality

Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Delaware North

Accor Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc

Marriott International Inc.

ITC Ltd.

Aramark Corporation

Ovations Food Services

Elior Group

Sodexo

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Travel

Business

Others

The report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Hotels market, along with the production growth. The research report also involves industry concentration rate with reference to the raw materials.

Information related to the market share gained by each application, along with data of product consumption and estimated growth rate to be registered by each application is inculcated in the report.

The study provides a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio consisting several marketing channels that manufacturers implement to endorse their products.

The report also offers data regarding the market position and marketing channel development trends. As per market position, the report also points on branding, pricing strategies, and target.

Distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report. Manufacturing cost along with details of the labour costs is mentioned in the report. An overview of the competitive and geographical sphere of the Hotels market: The Hotels market report provides a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the business.

Information related to the market share accumulated by each company and sales area is induced in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, details, specifications and application frame of the reference is mentioned in the report.

Data regarding the company’s operating within the Hotels market through a basic overview, along with the profit margins, and price trends is mentioned in the report.

Information regarding the regional landscape of the Hotels market along with explicit details is induced in the report. The regional landscape is further characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

The report also involves data related to each region’s market share along with the growth opportunities for each region. Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Hotels Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 M&A and Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Compass Group plc

5.1.1 Compass Group plc Company Profile

5.1.2 Compass Group plc Business Overview

5.1.3 Compass Group plc Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Compass Group plc Hotels Products Introduction

5.2 Jumeirah International LLC,

5.2.1 Jumeirah International LLC, Company Profile

5.2.2 Jumeirah International LLC, Business Overview

5.2.3 Jumeirah International LLC, Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Jumeirah International LLC, Hotels Products Introduction

5.3 Indian Hotels Co Ltd.

5.3.1 Indian Hotels Co Ltd. Company Profile

5.3.2 Indian Hotels Co Ltd. Business Overview

5.3.3 Indian Hotels Co Ltd. Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Indian Hotels Co Ltd. Hotels Products Introduction

5.4 Thompson Hospitality

5.4.1 Thompson Hospitality Company Profile

5.4.2 Thompson Hospitality Business Overview

5.4.3 Thompson Hospitality Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Thompson Hospitality Hotels Products Introduction

5.5 Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc.

5.5.1 Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc. Company Profile

5.5.2 Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc. Business Overview

5.5.3 Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc. Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.5.4 Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc. Hotels Products Introduction

5.6 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

5.6.1 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Company Profile

5.6.2 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Business Overview

5.6.3 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.6.4 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Hotels Products Introduction

5.7 Delaware North

5.7.1 Delaware North Company Profile

5.7.2 Delaware North Business Overview

5.7.3 Delaware North Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.7.4 Delaware North Hotels Products Introduction

5.8 Accor Group

5.8.1 Accor Group Company Profile

5.8.2 Accor Group Business Overview

5.8.3 Accor Group Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.8.4 Accor Group Hotels Products Introduction

5.9 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc

5.9.1 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc Company Profile

5.9.2 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc Business Overview

5.9.3 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.9.4 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc Hotels Products Introduction

5.10 Marriott International Inc.

5.10.1 Marriott International Inc. Company Profile

5.10.2 Marriott International Inc. Business Overview

5.10.3 Marriott International Inc. Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.10.4 Marriott International Inc. Hotels Products Introduction

5.11 ITC Ltd.

5.11.1 ITC Ltd. Company Profile

5.11.2 ITC Ltd. Business Overview

5.11.3 ITC Ltd. Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.11.4 ITC Ltd. Hotels Products Introduction

5.12 Aramark Corporation

5.12.1 Aramark Corporation Company Profile

5.12.2 Aramark Corporation Business Overview

5.12.3 Aramark Corporation Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.12.4 Aramark Corporation Hotels Products Introduction

5.13 Ovations Food Services

5.13.1 Ovations Food Services Company Profile

5.13.2 Ovations Food Services Business Overview

5.13.3 Ovations Food Services Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.13.4 Ovations Food Services Hotels Products Introduction

5.14 Elior Group

5.14.1 Elior Group Company Profile

5.14.2 Elior Group Business Overview

5.14.3 Elior Group Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.14.4 Elior Group Hotels Products Introduction

5.15 Sodexo

5.15.1 Sodexo Company Profile

5.15.2 Sodexo Business Overview

5.15.3 Sodexo Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.15.4 Sodexo Hotels Products Introduction

5.16 Atlantis The Palm Limited

5.16.1 Atlantis The Palm Limited Company Profile

5.16.2 Atlantis The Palm Limited Business Overview

5.16.3 Atlantis The Palm Limited Hotels Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.16.4 Atlantis The Palm Limited Hotels Products Introduction

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global Hotels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Hotels Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hotels Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Global Hotels Price by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Hotels Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.1 Global Hotels Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.2.2 Global Hotels Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

6.3 Global Hotels Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Global Hotels Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Business Hotel

6.3.2 Global Hotels Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Suite Hotel

6.3.3 Global Hotels Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Airport Hotel

6.3.4 Global Hotels Sales, Price and Growth Rate of Resorts Hotel

6.4 Global Hotels Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2025)

6.4.1 Business Hotel Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.2 Suite Hotel Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.3 Airport Hotel Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4.4 Resorts Hotel Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global Hotels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Hotels Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Hotels Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Hotels Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.1 Global Hotels Market Forecast Sales and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.2.2 Global Hotels Market Forecast Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2020-2025)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.3.1 Global Hotels Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Travel (2015-2020)

7.3.2 Global Hotels Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Business (2015-2020)

7.3.3 Global Hotels Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Hotels Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2025)

7.4.1 Travel Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.2 Business Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

7.4.3 Others Market Revenue and Sales Forecast (2020-2025)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global Hotels Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global Hotels Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global Hotels Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

9 North America Hotels Market Analysis

9.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

9.2 North America Hotels Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 North America Hotels Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 North America Hotels Market Forecast

9.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9.6 North America Hotels Market Analysis by Country

9.6.1 U.S. Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.2 Canada Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

9.6.3 Mexico Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

10 Europe Hotels Market Analysis

10.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

10.2 Europe Hotels Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.3 Europe Hotels Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Europe Hotels Market Forecast

10.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10.6 Europe Hotels Market Analysis by Country

10.6.1 Germany Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.2 United Kingdom Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.3 France Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.4 Italy Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.5 Spain Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

10.6.6 Russia Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

11 Asia-Pacific Hotels Market Analysis

11.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

11.2 Asia-Pacific Hotels Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.3 Asia-Pacific Hotels Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Asia-Pacific Hotels Market Forecast

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11.6 Asia-Pacific Hotels Market Analysis by Country

11.6.1 China Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.2 Japan Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.3 South Korea Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.4 Australia Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

11.6.5 India Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

12 South America Hotels Market Analysis

12.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

12.2 South America Hotels Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 South America Hotels Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 South America Hotels Market Forecast

12.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

12.6 South America Hotels Market Analysis by Country

12.6.1 Brazil Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.2 Argentina Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

12.6.3 Columbia Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

13 Middle East and Africa Hotels Market Analysis

13.1 Market Overview and Prospect Analysis

13.2 Middle East and Africa Hotels Market Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.3 Middle East and Africa Hotels Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13.4 Middle East and Africa Hotels Market Forecast

13.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

13.6 Middle East and Africa Hotels Market Analysis by Country

13.6.1 UAE Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.2 Egypt Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

13.6.3 South Africa Hotels Sales and Growth Rate

14 Conclusions and Recommendations

14.1 Key Market Findings and Prospects

14.2 Advice for Investors

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

……Continued

