Pre-Clinical Imaging Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period

The global pre-clinical imaging market has been exhibiting immense growth since the last few years and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The advancement in molecular imaging technologies and the increasing adoption of pre-clinical imaging technology as a reliable drug development tool are likely to propel this market in the nearing future.

The global market for pre-clinical imaging is broadly analyzed on the basis of the imaging system, the imaging reagent, technology, and the regional spread of this market. Based on the imaging system, the market is classified into standalone imaging systems and multimodal imaging systems.

Based on the imaging reagent, the market is categorized into optical imaging agents, MRI contrasting reagents, CT contrast reagents, nuclear imaging agents, and ultrasound contrast reagents. Technology wise, the market includes PET + SPECT + CT, PET + MRI, and SPECT + MRI as the major segments.

On the regional basis, the worldwide pre-clinical imaging market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

This report on the global pre-clinical imaging market attempts to provide a comprehensive overview of this market on the basis of its current and historical performance as well as its future prospects. Driving forces, limitations, latest and upcoming trends, and opportunities of this market have also been discussed at length in this research study.

Overview of the Global Pre-Clinical Imaging Market

The global pre-clinical imaging market has experienced a surge in its valuation in the recent times. Various macro-environmental factors such as technical innovation and government grants and funding have boosted this market significantly over the past few years.

The standalone imaging systems market includes micro-MRI, micro-CT, micro-ultrasound, nuclear imaging, and optical imaging. Multimodal nuclear imaging devices and multimodal optical imaging devices are the major segments of the multimodal imaging systems market.

North America leads the worldwide pre-clinical imaging systems and is closely followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World are also projected to emerge as lucrative markets for pre-clinical imaging in the near future.

Overall, the global market is witnessing a steady rise in demand. However, the increasing prices of imaging systems and the lack of awareness regarding technology in developing economies are hampering the market’s growth. The consolidation in the worldwide pharmaceutical industry is also expected to restrict this market from rising steadily in the forthcoming years.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Bioscan Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Aspect Imaging, Life Technologies Corp., and Gamma Medica Inc. are leading the worldwide pre-clinical imaging market.

Other prominent companies operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Bruker Corp., Naviscan, Hitachi Medical, Promega, Positron, LI-COR Biosciences, Capintec, Quintiles, Agilent Technologies, and Miltenyi Biotec GMBH.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

