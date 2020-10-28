Airport Security Market Trend, Types, Emerging Demand, New Report, Global Application Analysis 2020 to 2026

Airport Security Systems are equipment used in security checks at airports. They play a crucial role to prevent airports from threats such as terrorists, smugglers, and thieves. Airport management has to implement stringent guidelines provided by respective government of countries and aviation organizations. Series of aircraft hijacking cases between 1969-1971 and 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001 has compelled airport authorities to redesign the security norms for airports and safety of fleets.

One of the major challenges in airport security is to identify how to increase security measures, while minimizing the inconvenience for passengers. Airport security systems and equipment providers across the globe are focusing on research and development activities to develop user-friendly systems with increase in airport and passenger security.

Growing demand for air travel and rising cyber-security attacks at airports are expected to propel the growth of the market. However, high initial costs involved in the design and development of security systems and components and issues related to maintenance of these systems and interoperability are expected to hamper the overall growth of the airport security market..

Computerized tomography, or CT Scanners, is generally associated with head injuries. The technology is also useful for searching for liquids or dangerous goods in baggage entering the airplane. Due to the noisiness and large size of the scanners, their use has been restricted to only check-in luggage. This system is located away from crowded areas to avoid disruption to passengers at airports. However, recent advancements in the technology has reduced the size and sounds associated with CT scanners.

Increasing Investment in Technological Intervention Will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The growing efforts taken to enhance technological concepts in Airport Securitys will emerge in favour of market growth. Increasing number of company mergers have allowed wider product applications, subsequently having a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. In March 2018, the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) announced that it has renewed its passenger solution contract with Rockwell Collins. The company announced that it will look to adopt newer technologies passenger addressing systems, with a view to establishing a strong product portfolio. The contract will include solutions such as ARINE MUSE, ARINE BAG LINK, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) bag tag support. LAS’ latest contract renewal with Rockwell Collins will not just benefit the company but will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America to Account for the Highest Share; Increasing Integration of Modern Concepts will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge as the dominant region in the coming years. The increasing modernization techniques use at airports and airline infrastructures will contribute to the growth of the regional market. The presence of several large scale companies will also emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 1,036.5 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth owing to the increasing product adoption in several countries across the region.

List of companies profiled in the report include:

Thales Group,

American Science and Engineering Inc, (The U.S.)

Axis Communication AB (Sweden)

FLIR Systems (The U.S.)

Hitachi Limited (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies (The U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Smiths Detection Inc. (The U.K)

Thales Group (France)

Westminister Group Plc. (The U.K)

And Others

Industry Developments:

January 2020 –Heathrow Airport had a contract with Thales Group subsidiary Aveillant. The company will provide an anti-drone product to avoid flight disruption from rogue drones. The system tested and deployed at the London airport as part of wider anti-drone efforts managed by systems integrator operational solutions.

June 2017–Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications had an agreement with Thales Group and SITA. to provide the security and operations management system for Bahrain International Airport.

