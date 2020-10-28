Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

Reishi Mushroom Extract Market: Introduction

Reishi mushroom is a traditional medicine widely used in China, Korea and Japan. The scientific name of reishi mushroom is Ganoderma lucidum while in China it is popular by the name Ling Zhi, while in Japan it is referred as reishi. Reishi mushroom has been used traditionally in these regions for health promoting characteristics such as enhanced immunity, longevity, promote liver and heart health and relieves stress as it act as a slight central nervous system sedative, which relaxes the mind and body. The main active ingredient in the reishi mushroom extract are polysaccharides, beta-glucans, plant sterols and triterpenes. According to research studies, some of the active ingredient of reshi mushroom especially polysaccharides and triterpenoids, resist the tumor growth and fight against the cancer. Further, reishi mushroom extract improves the liver function as a study suggested that it prevents hepatotoxicity of an injured liver.

Medicinal properties of reishi mushroom is being researched extensively and many studies are supporting many of its traditional health promoting characteristics, which has increased the demand of reishi mushroom extract globally. This has resulted in the inclusion of reishi mushroom extract in the product portfolio of the key players. Furthermore, attributed to its health benefits, the product has witnessed increased traction, particularly in developed markets. All these factors have stimulated the growth of global reishi mushroom extract market.

Reishi Mushroom Extract market segmentation

On the basis of nature of product reishi mushroom extract is segmented as organic reishi mushroom extract and conventional reishi mushroom extract. The organic reishi mushroom extract is expected to draw significant attention among health conscious consumer in developed markets and subsequently act as a driving factor for the reishi mushroom extract growth. Reishi mushroom extract is segmented on the basis of form which includes liquid extract and powder extract. Powder extract segment is expected to build a steady increase in market demand attributed to its diversity in use. Reishi mushroom extract is also segmented on the basis of end use application which includes dietary supplements and cosmetics.

Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Drivers and Restraints

Reishi mushroom extract based medicinal products resists the tumor growth and fights cancer according to some scientific studies. According to WHO, cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality and in 2015, 8.8 million deaths was caused by cancer. Furthermore, reishi mushroom promotes liver function, relives stress, enhance the immunity, and promote heart health and hormonal balance. All these factors are expected to drive the market of reishi mushroom extract globally during the forecast period. However the main restraints for the reishi mushroom extract is its associated side effects and low market penetration in the developing market. Associated side effects such as itchy throat, bloody stools, nosebleeds, liver toxicity and diarrhea may restrain market growth in the near future.

Reishi Mushroom Extract Market Regional Outlook:

APEJ is expected to represent major market value share over the forecast period followed by Japan, owing high consumer demand as it is used traditionally from ancient times, in herbal medicines and favorable geographical condition for farming as it is indigenous to these regions. In APEJ, China is expected to represent major market value share in the near future. North America and Europe are expected to show a substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increase in health awareness and increasing trend of herbal products. Middle East and Africa is expected to represent favorable growth over the forecast period.

Reishi Mushroom Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in Reishi mushroom extract market includes Bio-Botanica Inc., Amax NutraSource, Inc., Qingdao Dacon Trading Co., Ltd., Xi’an Greena Biotech Co.,Ltd, Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts), Bristol Botanicals Limited and among others.

