Global Olanzapine Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Olanzapine Market Manufactures:

Lilly

Teva Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Apotex Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Par Pharmaceutical

Aurobindo Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Jubilant Lifesciences

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sandoz

Hansoh Pharmaceutical

WATSON Pharmaceuticals(Changzhou)

Olanzapine Market Types:

Patent Type

Olanzapine Market Applications:

Olanzapine Tablets

In 2011, the Lillyâ€™s patent protection expired that had undergone tremendous change of the olanzapine industry. More and more manufacturers had entered the industry leading to the fierce competition on the market. The value of sales of global olanzapine tablets dropped sharply in the past few years.

At present, the United States is the largest producer and consumer of the olanzapine. Almost all of the olanzapine are used for manufacturing the olanzapine tablets products, most of the olanzapine producers manufacture the olanzapine for self-use, only few for export. Lilly is the largest producer and dominants the high-end field. The rest of manufacturers manufactures the generic olanzapine products, facing the low-end market, like Teva Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Apotex Inc, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Lifesciences, Sun Pharmaceutical, Sandoz, Hansoh Pharmaceutical, WATSON Pharmaceuticals and Zhejiang Langhua Pharmaceuticals etc. Canada India Israel and China play the important roles in the olanzapine market. But to the olanzapine tablets market, USA Japan and Europe are the most important consumers.

The worldwide market for Olanzapine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 210 million USD in 2024, from 180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.