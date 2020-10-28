Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Novel Drug delivery System (NDDS) refers to the approaches, formulations, technologies, and systems for transporting a pharmaceutical compound in the body as needed to safely achieve its desired therapeutic effects. NDDS is a system for delivery of drug other than conventional drug delivery system. NDDS is a combination of advance technique and new dosage forms which are far better than conventional dosage forms. Advantages of Novel Drug Delivery System are: Optimum dose at the right time and right location, efficient use of expensive drugs, excipients and reduction in production cost, Beneficial to patients, better therapy, improved comfort and standard of living.

Amgen

Teva

UCBÂ (Union Chimique Belge)

Roche

Celgene

Sanofi

Merck

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda

Gilead Sciences

Pfizer

Dr Reddy

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

TOLMAR

Astellas

AMAGÂ Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

AbbVie

Bauschï¼†Lomb

TWi Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Aspen

Shire

Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals

Galen Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Types:

Liposomes

PEGylated Proteins & Polypeptides

Polymer Nanoparticle

Proteinâ€“drug Conjugates

Others Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market Applications:

Hospitals & Clinic

Cancer Treatment Centers