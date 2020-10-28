Wireless Receivers Market is Expected to Grow Due to Increasing Demand Says QYResearch | Top Players: Samsung Electronics(Korea), Texas Instruments (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Wireless Receivers Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Wireless Receivers market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Wireless Receivers market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Wireless Receivers market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Samsung Electronics(Korea), Texas Instruments (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), WiTricity Corporation (US), PowerbyProxi (New Zealand), Qualcomm (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Convenient Power(China) Market Segment by Product Type: Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers, Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers Market Segment by Application: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Wireless Receivers market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Receivers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wireless Receivers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Receivers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Receivers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Receivers market

TOC

1 Wireless Receivers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Receivers

1.2 Wireless Receivers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Receivers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Inductive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

1.2.3 Capacitive Coupling Wireless Power Receivers

1.3 Wireless Receivers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Wireless Receivers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Tablets

1.3.4 Wearable Devices

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Wireless Receivers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Wireless Receivers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Wireless Receivers Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Wireless Receivers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Wireless Receivers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Wireless Receivers Industry

1.7 Wireless Receivers Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wireless Receivers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wireless Receivers Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Wireless Receivers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wireless Receivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wireless Receivers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wireless Receivers Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Wireless Receivers Production

3.4.1 North America Wireless Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Wireless Receivers Production

3.5.1 Europe Wireless Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Wireless Receivers Production

3.6.1 China Wireless Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Wireless Receivers Production

3.7.1 Japan Wireless Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Wireless Receivers Production

3.8.1 South Korea Wireless Receivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Wireless Receivers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Wireless Receivers Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wireless Receivers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wireless Receivers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wireless Receivers Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wireless Receivers Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Receivers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wireless Receivers Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wireless Receivers Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Wireless Receivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Wireless Receivers Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Wireless Receivers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Wireless Receivers Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wireless Receivers Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wireless Receivers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Receivers Business

7.1 Samsung Electronics(Korea)

7.1.1 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Samsung Electronics(Korea) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Texas Instruments (US)

7.2.1 Texas Instruments (US) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Texas Instruments (US) Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Texas Instruments (US) Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Texas Instruments (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.3.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

7.4.1 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel)

7.5.1 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 WiTricity Corporation (US)

7.6.1 WiTricity Corporation (US) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 WiTricity Corporation (US) Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 WiTricity Corporation (US) Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 WiTricity Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand)

7.7.1 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 PowerbyProxi (New Zealand) Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Qualcomm (US)

7.8.1 Qualcomm (US) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Qualcomm (US) Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Qualcomm (US) Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Qualcomm (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TDK Corporation (Japan)

7.9.1 TDK Corporation (Japan) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 TDK Corporation (Japan) Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TDK Corporation (Japan) Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 TDK Corporation (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Convenient Power(China)

7.10.1 Convenient Power(China) Wireless Receivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Convenient Power(China) Wireless Receivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Convenient Power(China) Wireless Receivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Convenient Power(China) Main Business and Markets Served 8 Wireless Receivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wireless Receivers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wireless Receivers

8.4 Wireless Receivers Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wireless Receivers Distributors List

9.3 Wireless Receivers Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wireless Receivers (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wireless Receivers (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wireless Receivers (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Wireless Receivers Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Wireless Receivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Wireless Receivers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wireless Receivers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wireless Receivers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wireless Receivers by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wireless Receivers 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wireless Receivers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wireless Receivers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Wireless Receivers by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wireless Receivers by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

