Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market 2020 – Growth, Size, Types, Applications, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Manufactures:

COOK Medical

Cooper Surgical

Integra

MedGyn

Gyneas

Andemed

Nuode

Saipu

Micromed

Panpac Medical

RI.MOS Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Types:

EndometrialÂ BiopsyÂ Brush

EndometrialÂ BiopsyÂ Catheter Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae Market Applications:

Hospital

Hospital

Clinic

Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae is a small device used for endometrial biopsy.

The classification of endometrial biopsy cannulae includes endometrialÂ biopsyÂ brush and endometrialÂ biopsyÂ catheter. The proportion of endometrialÂ biopsyÂ brush in 2015 is about 64.5%, and the proportion of endometrialÂ biopsyÂ catheter in 2015 is about 35.5%.

The worldwide market for Endometrial Biopsy Cannulae is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 110 million USD in 2024, from 74 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.