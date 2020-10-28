Categories
Global DHA Powder Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

DHA Powder “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

 “DHA Powder Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. DHA Powder market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

DHA Powder Market Manufactures:

  • DSM
  • Stepan Company
  • Novotech Nutraceuticals
  • Lonza
  • Arjuna Natural
  • Runke
  • Fuxing
  • Kingdomway
  • Cabio
  • Tianhecheng
  • Yidie

    DHA Powder Market Types:

  • Alage DHA Powder
  • Fish Oil DHA Powder
  • Others

    DHA Powder Market Applications:

  • Infant Formula
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Food and Beverage
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the DHA Powder Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global DHA Powder market?
    • How will the global DHA Powder market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global DHA Powder market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global DHA Powder market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest DHA Powder market growth?

    Scope Of this Report:

  • The global DHA Powder industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe and India, such as DSM, Stepan Company, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza and Runke. At present, DSM is the world leader, holding 28.64% production market share in 2016.
  • The global consumption of DHA Powder increases from 9374 MT in 2012 to 11210 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global DHA Powder consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 34.83% of global consumption of DHA Powder.
  • DHA Powder downstream is wide and recently DHA Powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverage and Others. Globally, the DHA Powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Infant Formula. Infant Formula accounts for nearly 45.70% of total downstream consumption of DHA Powder in global.
  • DHA Powder can be mainly divided into Alage DHA Powder, Fish Oil DHA Powder and Others which Alage DHA Powder captures about 78.89% of DHA Powder market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of DHA Powder.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, DHA Powder consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of DHA Powder is estimated to be 14787 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for DHA Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million USD in 2024, from 970 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the DHA Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe DHA Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of DHA Powder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of DHA Powder in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the DHA Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the DHA Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2020.

    Table of Contents of DHA Powder Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 DHA Powder Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 DHA Powder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture DHA Powder Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

    3 Global DHA Powder Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.1 Global DHA Powder Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.2 Global DHA Powder Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 DHA Powder Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 DHA Powder Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

