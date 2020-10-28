Global DHA Powder Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“DHA Powder Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. DHA Powder market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

DHA Powder Market Manufactures:

DSM

Stepan Company

Novotech Nutraceuticals

Lonza

Arjuna Natural

Runke

Fuxing

Kingdomway

Cabio

Tianhecheng

Yidie DHA Powder Market Types:

Alage DHA Powder

Fish Oil DHA Powder

Others DHA Powder Market Applications:

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage

Questions Answered in the DHA Powder Market Report: Which are the five top players of the global DHA Powder market?

How will the global DHA Powder market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global DHA Powder market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global DHA Powder market?

Which regional market will show the highest DHA Powder market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The global DHA Powder industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe and India, such as DSM, Stepan Company, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza and Runke. At present, DSM is the world leader, holding 28.64% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of DHA Powder increases from 9374 MT in 2012 to 11210 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global DHA Powder consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 34.83% of global consumption of DHA Powder.

DHA Powder downstream is wide and recently DHA Powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverage and Others. Globally, the DHA Powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for Infant Formula. Infant Formula accounts for nearly 45.70% of total downstream consumption of DHA Powder in global.

DHA Powder can be mainly divided into Alage DHA Powder, Fish Oil DHA Powder and Others which Alage DHA Powder captures about 78.89% of DHA Powder market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of DHA Powder.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, DHA Powder consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of DHA Powder is estimated to be 14787 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for DHA Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million USD in 2024, from 970 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.