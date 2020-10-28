Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market 2020- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC):

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the most widely used plastics in the world which is produced by polymerizing vinyl chloride monomers. Various properties of PVC like abrasion resistance, light weight, good mechanical strength, and toughness enable its wide use in construction, automotive, packaging, and electrical industries.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Group

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd

Solvay S.A.

Axiall Corporation

Mexichem S.A.B.

KEM one

Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market Types:

Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market Applications:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical

Footwear

Packaging