Mineral Fortification Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis By 360 Market Updates

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Mineral Fortification Market:

Abbott Laboratories

DSM Nutritional Products

General Mills

The Proctor & Gamble Company

Specialty Minerals Inc.

Heinz

Kellogg’s.

ALBION MINERALS.

Wright Group

Fortitech Inc.

The Global Mineral Fortification market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

“More than 2 billion people in the world today suffer from micronutrient deficiencies caused largely by a dietary deficiency of vitamins and minerals. Vitamins and minerals are essential for growth and metabolism.” – The World Health Organization (WHO)

The fortification as a way of value-addition has been gaining traction quite recently lowing to the collective efforts from both governmental and non-governmental agencies in the backdrop of rising health consciousness and enhanced awareness among the general masses regarding the link between functional foods and the overall health and well-being. Minerals and vitamins in particular as a type of micronutrients are known to prevent diseases, strengthen immune systems, and improve productivity and cognitive development.

Mineral fortification market is expected to attain a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2018–2023) owing to the rise in incidence of mineral-deficiency diseases and increased consumer spending on functional foods and dietary supplements.

Market Dynamics

The mineral fortification market is preliminarily driven by the need to supplement monotonous staple cereal diet which are poor sources of key mineral nutrients. This concern regarding the nutrition profiles of various staple foods has led to a wide array of mineral-fortified products in both the food/drink and supplement sectors. Minerals are well-known for their healing properties, they help human body in building a resistive system against common diseases.

The rising prevalence of diseases like osteoporosis and anemia have made people aware about key micronutrients and their significance in their diet leading to overall push in the mineral fortification market.

The regulatory complexities in terms of mandatory and voluntary fortifications as well as the label-claims stringency that has been imposed by food regulatory authorities like FDA, EFSA etc. are acting as a hurdle restraining the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The mineral fortification market is segmented based on type of minerals that is being incorporated in different types of food products and the application areas of mineral additions. The growing popularity for functional foods have made it a popular application areas where minerals are being increasingly incorporated. Consumers traditionally are preferring supplements are now switching to these functional foods on account of their health benefits and wholesomeness, providing further fillip to the mineral fortification market.

Fortified food products and dietary supplements are products are in high demand across people all age groups. Hectic and busy consumer lifestyle has resulted in increasing ready to eat food with high energy content demand. These trend furthers the growth of mineral fortification market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific has been the leading regional market followed by Europe and North America. The mineral fortification, particularly in the soft drink sector in all the developed markets is growing exponentially. Europe is supposed to witness significant growth owing to the robust presence of efficient food industries coupled with increasing old age population consumption.

The emerging markets like that of China, Brazil, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh is progressing at an ever-expanding rates owing to the relentless search for bioavailable and organoleptically acceptable ways to fortify a variety of staple foods with myriad of minerals. Many countries are implementing milk fortification program which is expected to drive the overall market demand in near future.

MAJOR PLAYERS: ABBOTT LABORATORIES, DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS, GENERAL MILLS, THE PROCTOR & GAMBLE COMPANY, SPECIALTY MINERALS INC., HEINZ, KELLOGG’S., ALBION MINERALS., WRIGHT GROUP, and FORTITECH INC., amongst others.

Recent Industry Insights:

Cargill, General Mills and Unilever have recently agreed upon to fortify flagship wheat flour brands with vitamins and minerals in India.

Researchers from Ohio State University has recently found out that mineral supplements are linked with increased aerobic exercise performance.

The global Mineral Fortification market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

