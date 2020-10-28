Emergency Department Information System Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Emergency Department Information System market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Emergency Department Information System market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.
Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.
Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Emergency Department Information System Market:
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- EPOWERdoc
- Inc.
- McKesson Corporation
- MEDHOST
- Inc.
- Medical Information Technology
- Inc.
- Siemens AG
- T-Systems
- Inc.
- Unitedhealth Group
- Inc.
- and Unitedhealth Group
- Inc. among others.
The Global Emergency Department Information System market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The Global Emergency Department Information System Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 15% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Emergency Department Information System refers to supportive functions of care in emergency department that include Documentation, patient entry and triage and others
Rise In Aging Population
According to the data from World Population Prospects: the 2017 Revision, the number of older people, those aged 60 years or over, is expected to more than double by 2050 and to more than triple by 2100, rising from 962 million globally in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050 and 3.1 billion in 2100. Globally, population aged 60 or over is growing faster than all younger age groups. In 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 all over in the world, comprising 13% of the global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. Currently, Europe has the greatest percentage of population aged 60 or over (25%). Rapid ageing will occur in other parts of the world as well, by 2050, all regions of the world except Africa will have nearly a quarter or more of their populations at ages 60 and above
The global increase in the number of geriatrics will lead to consequences, like greater incidences of chronic and life-threatening diseases that lead to hospitalization. Geriatric population are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disease, and other diseases. Healthcare providers are in need of emergency department information systems (EDISs) that are customized to their hospital's emergency department floor plan, support for all codes used by hospital, built-in risk management etc to streamline their operations to provide patients with improved quality of care. Thus the increasing aging population is expected to contribute to the growth of this market.
Other factors which are driving the Emergency Department Information System Market growth are increasing healthcare expenditure and increase in number of insured population.
Adverse Quality and Safety Implications of EDIS
Emergency Department Information System is an extended EHR system to manage ED patient care operations. If the systems are not implemented properly it leads to documentation errors, increased waiting times, and improper discharges. The EDIS if not integrated properly affects physician decision making, clinician workflow, communication, and, ultimately, the overall quality of care and patient safety
The implementation of EDIS systems varies according to hospital functionality (order entry, nurse and physician documentation) and integration with hospitality systems. Healthcare providers lack of technical knowledge to buy and deploy EDIS cause incorrect communication from the systems leading to redundant tests and procedures. EDISs are inadequately sensitive to timing of data input and most have poor display of results. Wrong Order–Wrong Patient Error and poor communication that result in wrong order of medication may hinder the adoption of EDIS.
Other factor which is restraining the Emergency Department Information System Market growth is lack of skilled healthcare IT professionals
US Lead the Market in North America Region
The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, 2009 is responsible for the adoption of healthcare IT in the United States. Owing to the higher adoption of healthcare IT in the country, the United States has well established EDIS in the hospitals. The number of the emergency departments in the United States is increasing rapidly. As per the survey conducted by the National Emergency Department, it is believed that more than 10,000 emergency rooms will be there in the country by the year 2022. As technology in healthcare is being adopted by care providers in the US, EDIS is expected to have a strong hold on this market.
The global Emergency Department Information System market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Highlighted points of Emergency Department Information System Market Size:
- Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.
- In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.
- Includes market driving and restraining factors.
- Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.
- Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.
Key Developments in the Emergency Department Information System Market:
Reasons to Purchase the Report
Finally, the report Global Emergency Department Information System Market 2020 describes the Emergency Department Information System industry expansion game plan, the Emergency Department Information System industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
