Dry Shampoo Market 2020 Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by By 360 Market Updates

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dry Shampoo market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. “Global Dry Shampoo Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Dry Shampoo Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global “Dry Shampoo Market” Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries. Dry Shampoo Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Dry Shampoo Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Dry Shampoo Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Dry Shampoo Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Dry Shampoo including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Dry Shampoo Market:-

Church & Dwight Co

Inc.

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Kao Corporation

L Oreal SA

New Avon LLC.

Pierre Fabre

Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Company Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever

The Global Dry Shampoo market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Dry Shampoo Market Insight

The global dry shampoo market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.25% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Most of the dry shampoo contains alcohol or corn starch which absorbs grease and excess oil present in the hair. Also, dry shampoo gives a shiny and fresh look to the hair compare to normal liquid shampoo. These factors are attracting consumers to buy more dry shampoo products compare to normal shampoo. Rising preference for organic and natural hair care products is another major factor drivinggrowth of dry shampoo market across the globe. Moreover, growing influence of the fashion industry and advertisements is another factor driving sales of dry shampoo from last few years. Innovation is critical in the hair category because consumers, predominantly women, have an evolving cycle of hair concerns and are constantly changing their hairstyle which is likely to play major role in dry shampoo market growth in upcoming years.

Growing Preference for Convenient Personal Care Products to Drive the Dry Shampoo Market Growth

Increasing demand from working population for hair care products which are easy for application and take less time than usual, is driving the dry shampoo market growth across the globe. Rising awareness about side effect of regular shampoo products with chemical ingredients is driving the sales of dry shampoos made from natural variants. Key players are using celebrities for endorsement of dry shampoo, which is encouraging consumers to replace liquid shampoo with dry shampoo and it is helping increase adoption among common consumers. Many dry shampoos available in the market made by major brands have powders like Talc as the active ingredient. Talc is good absorbent of moisture, however long term use of it has been under investigation to have an increased risk of cancers including lung cancer. This factor is forcing key players to use more natural ingredients compared to chemical variants.

Spray Form of Dry Shampoo is Likely to Witness Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

Decreasing sales of regular shampoos which contain harsh chemicals and associated with loss of shine and strength of hair, is creating huge opportunity to boost the sales of dry shampoos with natural ingredients. Additionally, growing hair fall concerns and the increasing occurrence of scalp related diseases is encouraging consumers to buy natural and herbal hair care solutions which is likely to play important role in the dry shampoo market growth during the forecast period. Powder form of dry shampoo are majorly used to get rid of extra oils from the scalp as it can be applied directly on to on the scalp, preferably in the areas that tend to get oily. Availability of spray dry shampoo especially in semi-permanent form that does not penetrate as deeply into the hair shaft as permanent formulas do, is influencing the sales of dry shampoo in the form of spray.

Rising Demand for Hair Care Products to Drive the Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

North America holds significant share in dry shampoo market owing to the fast paced life styles of the consumers, as it is a water efficient product, which is easy and convenient to use. Additionally, increasing demand for personal care products in North America is also expected to support the growth of dry shampoo market. For instance, according to the United States Census Bureau, the total retail trade sales of personal care and health care products in the US witnessed growth of 5.34% during 2014 to 2015. This paradigm shift is further influencing with rising awareness about the benefits of dry shampoo, which is consequently driving the global dry shampoo market in the region. In developed economies, with the declining growth rate of the normal (liquid) shampoo market, the key players have started to promote their dry shampoo products with consumers which is driving the market growth.

Key Developments in Dry Shampoo Market

July 2017 – Yellow Wood Partners has acquired Freeman Beauty, from the equity firm Champlain Capital. Freeman is based in Los Angeles. Freeman brands are recognized as leaders in the mass facial mask and dry shampoo categories and enjoy broad distribution in mass and specialty oriented beauty and personal care channels.

January 2017 – Revlon Inc., announced a new organization structure that enables Revlon to meet its long-term growth objectives and effectively compete in the rapidly evolving global beauty industry. This new business structure is expected to strengthen the focus of Revlon on building brand equity and gaining customer satisfaction.

Competitive Landscape of Dry Shampoo Market

Major Key Players – Church & Dwight Co, Inc., Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Kao Corporation, L Oreal SA, New Avon LLC., Pierre Fabre, Procter & Gamble Company, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Company Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Unilever, among others.

The global Dry Shampoo market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

