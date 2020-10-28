Green Packaging Market 2020 Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.This report focuses on Professional Global Green Packaging Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Green Packaging Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape. Green Packaging Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
Global "Green Packaging Market" Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries.
Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.
Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.
Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Green Packaging Market:-
- Amcor Limited
- Mondi Group
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Tetra Pak International SA
- Winpak Limited
- Berry Global Inc.
- Bemis Company Inc.
- BASF SE
- Huhtumaki Oyj
- DowDuPont
The Global Green Packaging market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The Global Green Packaging Market was valued at USD 214.33 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 296.84 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.7%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The report discusses about the various types of materials used for green packaging. Regions considered for the scope of this report are North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how emergence of sustainable materials, such as bio-plastics is affecting the market.
The way consumers view and interact with packages is changing, with growing focus on sustainability; traditional packaging solutions are being replaced by innovative and more viable sustainable packaging. Millions of packaged items are shipped throughout the world on a daily basis, which creates waste. Also, many of the conventional packing materials are not recyclable. As the companies transport goods from factories to warehouses, and then to retailers in a huge amount coupled with the number of online orders placed daily, there is a hugely wasteful amount of plastics, Styrofoam, cardboard, and paper which are non-recyclable. To overcome this challenge, companies are focusing on green packaging solutions, which are either recyclable or have a lower impact on the environment.
Emergence of Sustainable Materials, such as Bio-Plastics to Drive the Market
Innovations in recent times have enabled the development of sustainable and customized flexible packaging solutions, which have led to a rise in the green packaging market. The emergence alternative materials based on polymers in the packaging industry, such as bio-plastics in line with the existing demand for environment-friendly packaging, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. These materials can be used to reduce the problem of contaminating plastic waste that is suffocating and contaminating the environment.
Also, they are already used in agriculture, textile industry, medicine, and container & packaging market. Biopolymers are already becoming popular in cities throughout Europe and the United States for ecological reasons. Moreover, its rising prominence in developing countries is expected to drive the market.
Food & Beverage is the Largest Market
Food consumption has witnessed a high growth in the recent past, creating a demand for the packaged food products with an extended shelf life and sterility. The dynamic structure of the food industry is evolving, as different parts of the supply chain are turning towards innovation to meet the increasing needs of the consumers. Moroever, the global food industry has witnessed sales in excess of USD 4 trillion, every year, through retail sales. Additionally, a growing consumption of beverages in developing countries is also expected to augment the growth. Also, the use of recyclable metal cans in the beverage industry, which results in almost 80% energy savings is anticipitated to boost the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is the Largest Market
The region occupies the highest share owing to high demand in the end user industries, specifically, in the food & beverage industry. A growing middle-class population that is increasingly becoming affluent and conscious of health and environmental issues also boosts the demand. Moreover, the initiatives are taken by respective governments, such as, in Singapore where the companies will have to report their packaging data and submit packaging reduction plans by 2021. These new rules are part of a plan to extend the lifespan of the island nation’s only landfill site, and to curb the generation of packaging waste. Also, government rules in other countries, such as India (Plastic Waste Management Rules) to curb the waste, and support the adoption of recyclable materials is expected to drive the demand for sustainable solutions.
The global Green Packaging market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Highlighted points of Green Packaging Market Size:
- Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.
- In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.
- Includes market driving and restraining factors.
- Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.
- Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.
Key Developments in the Green Packaging Market:
Finally, the report Global Green Packaging Market 2020 describes the Green Packaging industry expansion game plan, the Green Packaging industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
