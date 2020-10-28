Mobile Device Management Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.A collective analysis on ‘Mobile Device Management market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

The mobile device management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by various market players from various end-user sectors including manufacturing, information technology, retail, healthcare, banking, financial services & insurance and transportation & logistics. The regions considered under the scope of the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

As the rise of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) has become an unstoppable force across the business landscape, managing what can be a host of mobile devices is now a critical consideration for every enterprise. With an expanding fleet of mobile devices, businesses need a platform that enables high levels of oversight and robust data protection. The Mobile Device Management (MDM) system is vital to track mobile device usage and have the capability to wipe devices if they are lost or stolen.

Cloud Based Deployment type to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

The cloud-based deployment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in the market, as it is being rapidly accepted by various enterprises in the corporate space, because of its smooth, flexible, affordable, and scalable features. Moreover, cloud-based solutions empower IT teams to enroll, lock, protect, and manage devices from a remote location. Modern mobile device operating systems demand regular updates of their platforms for their smooth functioning. A cloud-based MDM solution allows a faster response to such updates as compared to that of an on-premises solution.

Most of the industry verticals, such as telecom, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, utilities, and retail, prefer cloud-based MDM solutions. Moreover, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are also rapidly moving toward the cloud deployment type, due to budget constraints and the ease of accessibility of cloud-based MDM solutions.

North America to Appear as one of the Leading Region in the Mobile Device Management Market

Growing smartphone penetration and technological advancement is driving across the North America market. The U.S. is leading the market across North America, followed by Mexico and Canada. Major organizations in the North America region are adopting enterprise mobility solutions to meet the requirement of the dynamic mobile workforce, which in turn is fueling the demand for mobile device management across the region. The companies operating in the mobile device management in the region, primarily adopts acquisition as a major business strategy, which in turn will increases its product offerings in order to strengthen its foothold globally. In addition, mergers and focusing on research and development are some of the prime strategies adopted by the players operating in this market.

