Soil Treatment Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

AGRAQUEST INC.

AMVAC CHEMICAL CORPORATION

BASF SE

NOVOZYMES A/S

CAMSON BIO TECHNOLOGIES LTD

CHEMTURA CORPORATION

DOWDUPONT

ISAGRO S.P.A

MAKHTESHIM AGAN GROUP

MONSANTO COMPANY

SYNGENTA

SA LIME & GYPSUM

SOIL TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

CERTIS USA LLC

ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE CORPORATION

AGROFILL S.R.L.

ARKEMA S.A.

OHP INC.

SOLVAY S.A.

TERRACOTTEM AUSTRALASIA PTY LTD

TERRAMANUS TECHNOLOGIES LLC

KANESHO SOIL TREATMENT

PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS

CHINA SHENGHUA GROUP AGROCHEMICAL COMPANY

INTERNATIONAL REHABILITATION AND SOIL STABILIZATION SERVICES (IRASSS)

The Global Soil Treatment market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global soil treatment market was estimated to value over USD 29.7 billion in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Asia-Pacific is a fast developing region over the forecast period, due to the developing horticultural industry and the expanding food demand. The market for soil treatment is dominated by North America and Europe, however, the development rate would be high in developing countries. Also, the demand would be more in countries like China and India, and the natural changes and soil insurance are likely to gain popularity.

Ensured Safety in Food is driving the Market

Food safety and sustainable agricultural practices are essentially important for developing countries, in the context of evolving trade practices. The presence of pesticide residues, use of hormones, heavy metals, additives, and different antibiotics, to enhance the growth of crops artificially has led to a rising concern among the consumers for food safety.

With widespread health hazards and their expensive treatments, safe and sustainable agricultural practices are the need of the hour. Water and soil contaminated with harmful microorganisms, like E.coli and Psuedomonas, dangerous fungal aflatoxins, and neurotoxins enter the food chain and cause serious damage to the health. Every country has set its own regulations and legislation which are followed keeping in mind the agricultural and environmental safety.

North America and Europe Dominate the Market

The market is dominated by developed nations, like the United States, Canada, and Mexico. More than one-fourth of the global market share is covered by the North America region alone. The majority of soil treatment market demand in the region is by the US, due to its highly evolved and advanced agricultural industry.

The market is dominated by developed regions of Europe, like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Countries like Spain and Italy are expected to grow effectively as they embrace the application of soil treatment products in their fields.

Major Players: BASF SE, CAMSON BIO TECHNOLOGIES LTD, MAKHTESHIM AGAN GROUP, MONSANTO COMPANY, SYNGENTA, CERTIS USA LLC, AND ARYSTA LIFESCIENCE CORPORATION, among others.

