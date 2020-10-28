Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

"Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market" Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions.

Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Manufactures:

Nanlong

Shinetime

Haers

Thermos

Zojirushi

Peacock

PMI

TIGER

Lock&Lock (Hana Cobi Plastic)

Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Types:

Children Products

Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Applications:

Households

How will the global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market?

Scope Of this Report:

First, as for the global stainless steel vacuum bottle industry, the industry structure is not so concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 10.88% sales revenue market share in 2016. Nanlong, which has 3.79% market share in 2016, is the leader in the stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. The manufacturers following Nanlong are Zojirushi and Shinetime, which respectively has 3.71% and 3.38% market share. The Nanlong is the leader of China stainless steel vacuum bottle industry. It sells a total of 191.1 million dollar stainless steel vacuum bottle products in the year of 2016.

Second, the global consumption of stainless steel vacuum bottle products rises up from 352.2 million units in 2012 to 428.1 million units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5%. At the same time, the revenue of Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle sales market has a leap from 4521.5 m dollars to 5037.1 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the stainless steel vacuum bottle products in popularity of outdoor sports.

The worldwide market for Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 5690 million USD in 2024, from 5120 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.