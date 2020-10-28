Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market 2020: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions.

Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Manufactures:

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

China Nation Petroleum

Sinopec Group

Sasol Limited

Kyowa Hakko

The Kaiteki Company

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Types:

Biobutanol

Chemical Butanol Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Applications:

Fermentation

The 1-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 16%-18% in the production share. Dow Company followed as second producer.

The consumption of 1-butanol is mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia, while Asia taking more than 40%, United States taking 24%-28%. Market of the United States, Europe and Japan 1-butanol has matured with excessed capacity, decreasing demand, while for the rest of Asia the demand has rapid growth in demand in recent years.

In Africa, the demand of 1-butanol downstream is small. So the producer of 1-butanol in Africa, such as Sasol limited, usually exports the 1-butanol.