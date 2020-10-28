Transformers Market 2020 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.360 Market Updates adds Global Transformers Market 2020 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. Transformers Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study.

Global "Transformers Market" Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Transformers Market:-

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Crompton Greaves Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Hyosung Group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

SPX Transformer Solutions

Inc.

Schneider Electric

The Global Transformers market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global transformers market is likely to grow at a significant rate, owing to augmentation in power infrastructure promulgated by surge in demand of electricity. The electricity demand is expected to increase on account of expanding commercial and industrial establishments, and increasing usage of electrical appliances. The development of new power infrastructure and overhaul of existing ones is likely to drive the demand for transformers in the near future. The power-starved countries in Nigeria are focusing on building power generation facilities in the coming years. In addition, the country has planned to build USD 5.8 billion hydropower plant in 2018. Such projects are expected to drive the demand for transformers in the near future. The developed regions across the globe are expected to witness an increasing need for the replacement of transformers, which are on the verge of completion of their service life. Among the developing regions, the widespread development of industrial infrastructure and high rate of urbanization, majorly in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa countries, is expected to provide huge opportunity to transformers market in the near future.

Increasing Number of T&D Infrastructure is driving the Transformers Market

The expansion of transmission and distribution (T & D) infrastructure and grid interconnection is one of the major drivers for transformers market. Globally, the focus has increased on imparting grid stability and reliability, which has led to investments in the transmission and distribution sector. As a result, the expansion in the T&D infrastructure is expected to drive the transformers market during the forecast period, as well. Globally, the T&D projects are being developed owing to rising consumption of electricity pertaining to on-grid connections. In addition, the on-grid connections are increasing as remote consumers are getting integrated with the power network. Moreover, the developing regions are witnessing widespread connection of power consumers, which are getting online with the grid network.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market, primarily driven by the T&D developments and industrial growth in Southeast Asia, China, and India. The factors that attribute to the growth include the increasing upgradation of power and distribution infrastructure, replacement of aging equipment, and the increasing development in heavy industries, and renewable energy. In addition, the growing need to expand and upgrade the existing T&D infrastructure to serve the growing demand for electricity is expected to lead to a positive growth of the transformers market during the forecast period. Extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve access to electricity, particularly in the emerging nations of Asia-Pacific (APAC), are expected to further drive grid expansion and the transformers market.

The global Transformers market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Transformers Market:

April 2018: ABB Ltd. launched the world’s first digitally integrated power transformer at the 2018 Hanover Fair, in Germany, which has enhanced reliability and efficiency

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license)

Finally, the report Global Transformers Market 2020 describes the Transformers industry expansion game plan, the Transformers industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

