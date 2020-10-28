Pet Oral Care Products Market 2020 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast Analysis Research By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.This report focuses on Professional Global Pet Oral Care Products Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Pet Oral Care Products Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape. Pet Oral Care Products report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Pet Oral Care Products future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

Global "Pet Oral Care Products Market" Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Pet Oral Care Products Market:-

AllAccem

Ceva

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dechra Veterinary Products

Goran Pharma

HealthyMouth LLC.

imrex Inc.

Mars

Incorporated

Petzlife Products Inc.

TropiClean Pet Products

Vetoquinol S.A.

and Virbac among others.

The Global Pet Oral Care Products market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Pet Oral Care Products Market is expected to register a growth rate of approximately 6.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Pet Oral Care Products refer to various kinds of medical appliances, medicines, and other chemicals used to maintain proper oral hygiene and avoid dental diseases in pets. The market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of dental diseases in animals, premiumization of pet care market, and an increase in animal health expenditure. North America followed by Europe are expected to dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to the factors such as the rise in awareness about pet oral health and increase in demand of pet insurance coverage.

Rise in Prevalence of Pet Dental Diseases to Propel the Pet Oral Care Products Market

High prevalence of oral diseases such as gingivitis/periodontal disease, fractured teeth, stomatitis, carious lesions, malocclusion, dental plaques and bad breath, among the pet population is expected to propel the market growth. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), periodontal disease is the most prevalent dental condition among the canine and feline population in the US. Similarly, according to the American Association of Equine Practitioners, most major malocclusions start as small discrepancies when horses are young, often when the permanent teeth erupt between the ages of 2 1/2; and 5 years.

Similarly, as per a report published in the Equine Veterinary Journal, in 2017, the oro-dental disease has been found to be prevalent in Egypt, owing to the fact that 45.3% and 8.4% of horses have moderate and severe oro-dental disease, respectively. Oral mucosal injuries (64.2%) and sharp enamel points (79.8%) were most prevalent among the equine population. In addition, as per a report published in the journal PLOS One, in January 2018, the prevalence of periodontal diseases ranges from 80% in the US to 9.3% in England, while the prevalence of dental calculus has been found to be 31% in Belgium. The report also states that approximately 60.0% of dogs had periodontitis in the Czech Republic, while 61.3% had calculus and 33.8% had missing teeth. Thus the increasing percentage of dogs having various types of oral diseases is expected to drive the growth of Pet Oral Care Products market.

In addition to the aforementioned factor rise in awareness about pet oral health, premiumization of pet care market, and an increase in animal health expenditure are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Lack of Veterinary Dentistry to Limit Growth of the Pet Oral Care Products Market

The lack of proper opportunities regarding veterinary dentistry, which involves cleaning, adjustment, filing, extraction, or repair of animals’ teeth and other aspects of oral health care in animals, is expected to restrain the market growth. Despite being one of the most critical areas of animal healthcare, veterinary dentistry is the most overlooked segment owing to the factors such as inadequate training, failure to invest in decent equipment and a prevailing notion among veterinary practitioners about animal dentistry to be a dirty procedure.

A report published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2016 states that, 93.8% of veterinarians in Japan acknowledged the requirement for veterinary dental treatments, while 67.9% was actually implementing dental treatments. Additional, only 23.5% of veterinarians conducting dental therapies had experience of prosthodontics treatment using fillings and crowns as the crucial prostheses. The report also states that the major factors contributing to the inadequacy in veterinary dentistry field are, fewer opportunities to acquire skills and knowledge about dental treatments, coupled with the underestimation of dental technicians and their specialties among veterinarians. Hence, lack of veterinary dentistry is impeding the market growth.

North America to Dominate the Pet Oral Care Products Market

North America is expected to retain its dominance in pet oral care products market over the forecast period owing to the rising companion animal adoption, and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of many diverse oral health-related diseases has been identified as the major driving factor for the market growth. The American Veterinary Dental Society (AVDS) states that 80% of dogs and 70% of cats exhibit some early evidence of periodontal disease by the time they become 3 years old and failing to take any effective preventive measures. Hence, giving rise to some severe health issues associated with kidney, liver, heart muscle in older animals, thus creating critical issues in early detection and treatment. Additionally, high awareness about pet health among the pet owners and a rise in the number of dental procedures are some other factors propelling the growth of the pet oral care products in North America.

The global Pet Oral Care Products market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Pet Oral Care Products Market:

Sept 2017 – Manna Pro Products, LLC announces an acquisition of PetzLife Products Inc. which provides all-natural oral care products for dogs and cats. Hence making PetzLife, a part of their companion animal care business.

Jun 2018 – Kane Biotech introduced companion pet oral care products in Canada under the StrixNB and Bluestem brands. The company received notification under Health Canada’s Low-Risk Veterinary Health Products (LRVHP) program and approvals are in place.

