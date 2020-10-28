Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market 2020-2026 to Post a CAGR of XX%, Segmentation by Key Regions, Gross Margin, Profit, Analysis, Market Size & Growth

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices industry. Both established and new players in Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices industries can use the report to understand the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

BD

Mammotome

Hologic

Analysis of the Market:

Vacuum-assisted biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for the removal of multiple tissue samples. However, unlike core needle biopsy, which involves several separate needle insertions to acquire multiple samples, the special biopsy probe used during vacuum-assisted biopsy is inserted only once into the breast through a small skin nick made in the skin of the patient’s breast.

Vacuum assisted breast biopsy devices have a needle with an aperture that is placed under or within the lesion of interest. A vacuum sucks tissue into the aperture and then the aperture closes to complete tissue acquisition. They tend to be larger needles and because of the vacuum usually obtain larger size tissue samples. Most of the vacuum assisted devices have a separate console that is hooked to the biopsy device with suction tubing. They are ideally used for all stereotactic and MRI guided core biopsies.

The major players are BD, Mammotome and Hologic. BD (C. R. Bard) is the leader competitor in breast biopsy market. C. R. Bard expanded the use of its devices by offering reusable handles for free when disposable needles were purchased. They produce the Vacora® which is a self-contained VABB device, meaning it requires no additional capital equipment.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market

The global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market is valued at 821.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1257.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

”

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Breakdown by Types:

9-12G

below 9G

>12G

Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market Breakdown by Application:

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Critical highlights covered in the Global Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter's Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

The information available in the Vacuum-assisted Biopsy Devices Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape.

