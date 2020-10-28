Parking Reservation Systems Market 2020 – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.A collective analysis on ‘Parking Reservation Systems market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Parking Reservation Systems market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Global “Parking Reservation Systems Market” Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries. Parking Reservation Systems Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Parking Reservation Systems Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Parking Reservation Systems Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Parking Reservation Systems Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Parking Reservation Systems including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Get a Sample PDF of Parking Reservation Systems Market 2020

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Parking Reservation Systems Market:-

International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm)

Infra Park S.A.S

Xerox Corporation

Siemens Ag

The 3m Company

Parkme

Justpark

The Kapsch Group

Standard Parking Corporation

Apcoa Parking Ag

Streetline

Inc.

Amano Corporation

Swarco Corporation

Cubic Corporation

The Global Parking Reservation Systems market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global parking reservation systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.61%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). These systems are gaining traction in developed countries and in the heavily populated countries as they are extremely helpful in addressing major concerns, such as finding secure parking lots and traffic congestion. Another major contributing factor for the adoption trend of these systems by various organizations is the possibility of knowing customer-related information, such as the travelling trends and preferences, which can be used to segment their market in a better manner.

The rapid innovation motives toward smart technologies in the parking industry of North America and Europe include, adopting high-end automation solutions and parking reservation software. European airports are successful in generating extra revenues through increasing customer spending using online booking of EUR 2 per passenger. With an increasing global population, the traffic congestion is severe, demanding sophisticated parking solutions. This is translating into demand for the parking reservation systems. The growing disposable incomes in the developing countries is resulting in increasing number of vehicles, and the need for parking reservation systems in such economies have become apparent. Considering these trends, countries, such as the United States, Germany, China, and India, are regarded as the major contributors to the parking reservation systems market during the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Vehicles are Driving the Growth of the Market

Urbanization has become a global phenomenon. The densely populated parts of the world are facing dramatic transportation issues. Approximately, half of the world’s population is living in the cities, and it is expected that, almost 70% of the global population will migrate to cities.

With increasing urban population and disposable incomes of the population in emerging countries, the reliance on vehicles will witness positive trends, shortly. It is expected that the number of on-road vehicles worldwide will get tripled to 3 billion by 2035. In spite of the rhetoric about energy independence, as well as climate stabilization, other negative factors, such as oil consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, are soaring day by day. It is expected that the number of motorized vehicles will grow with a global average of 3% annually. Many observations across various cities suggested that almost 30% of the peak hour traffic is caused by vehicles scouting around in search of secured vehicle parking spaces. Proper parking management can potentially reduce this mess and indirectly help in reducing environmental pollution.

Mobile-based Solutions are Expected to Record the Highest Growth

As the penetration of smartphones and internet is growing, the governments and companies are introducing many digital initiatives. As many people are opting for technology and are interested in gathering online information, it has become very easy for the solution providers to increase their revenues through mobile-based parking reservation solutions. Unlike the past few years, where only personal computers were used as a medium for internet services, current smartphone evolution and the availability of high-speed internet services on smartphones made it possible for the mobile-based solution providers to penetrate rapidly. Mobile-based solutions are helpful even when there is no availability of internet. Using SMS and MMS services, the user can get parking services through mobile.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

Being home to major automotive industry leaders, such as General Motors, Ford, Chryslers and many others, the vehicle production in North America is growing at the rate of 7.5% year-on-year. This rate is being witnessed due to urbanization and the changing lifestyles of a major chunk of the population. With the increasing usage of cars across the region, the demand for parking reservation systems is also growing. North America is the early adopter of the technology and is in its growth phase. A lot of innovation has been taking place in the regional market, and hence, the users are being offered a variety of parking solutions.

As the parking industry in North America is rapidly moving toward smart technologies, adoption of high-end automation solutions and parking reservation solutions is increasingly getting integrated into the many mobility solutions. As the competition within the industry is growing, more number of technologies are being implemented from the communications and IT industries. New business models, such as peer-to-peer parking, parking analytics, smart parking with minimum possible hardware, demand-based pricing, and real-time parking sessions, are expanding their base in the region’s market.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886025

The global Parking Reservation Systems market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Parking Reservation Systems Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886025

Key Developments in the Parking Reservation Systems Market:

January 2018 – European online parking reservation leader, ParkCloud, has further strengthened its presence within the Italian market, by securing a contract renewal with Torino Airport (Turin Airport), following a successful 18-month term.

January 2018 – New parking reservation system was deployed at Muir Woods Monument, California, for vehicles and shuttle passengers. The new vehicle and shuttle reservation system, managed by Ace Parking Management Inc., will allow visitors to plan their trip in advance. The reservation system will be open year-round on a website and call center.

June 2017 – Infra Park entered into an agreement to expand its stake in LAZ parking from 50% to 90%. The addition of more than 880,000 spaces in more than 328 cities will allow Infra Park to strengthen its position as one of the leaders in a dynamic North American market.

The m Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyze how the increasing traffic is driving the adoption of parking reservation systems in the market.

Analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The end-user vertical that is likely to witness highest adoption of these systems.

The countries that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

SWOT analysis for key players and a detailed study of their current strategic interests and key financial performance indicators.