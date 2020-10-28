Antimicrobial Plastics Market 2020 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Antimicrobial Plastics market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. “Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Antimicrobial Plastics Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.

United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

The global antimicrobial plastics market is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Europe region is estimated to be the fastest growing market owing to its rapid increase demand from the packaging and healthcare sectors. Healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing by end-user industry.

Replacement of Conventional Materials by Plastics in Various Applications

Plastics, owing to their superior material characteristics, such as heat resistance, strength-to-weight ratio, and chemical stability, are increasingly being used to replace traditional materials, including bronze, stainless steel, cast iron and ceramics, in various commercial and industrial sectors, including packaging, construction and automotive. The growing global consumer awareness regarding environment-protection and the resultant demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles have forced manufacturers in the automotive sector to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. This is primarily being done by replacing metal with engineering plastics as the major material for the production of automotive components and ancillaries, including electrical and systems, dashboard trims, bumpers, etc. Similarly, in the packaging sector, the demand for faster packaging processes and growing popularity of aesthetically-pleasing complex-shaped flexible packaging by end-users in the food & beverage industry have created considerable demand for adopting plastics in the place of conventional materials. In building & construction industry, for all the applications where translucent or transparent functions are required, the solution was glass. But it has its own drawbacks, such as fragileness, not easy to install, poor thermal efficiency, etc. Plastics are known for addressing all these disadvantages of glass. The two chief advantages of using plastic materials includes thermal insulation, and low expertise for the installation. Compared to glass, plastic materials can be extruded in various thicknesses to improve structural integrity and higher thermal efficiency. One of the prominent property of plastics when compared to other conventional materials is its ability to bend. The bending radius depends on the thickness of the panel. Impact or chip resistance, which plastic materials offer is very high when compared to the glass.

Healthcare – The Fastest Growing End-user Industry

Complex epidemiological situation, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), microbial contamination, nosocomial infections, and infection risks in hospital and dental equipment have led to an ever-growing need for prevention of microbial infections in these areas. Preventive technologies form a vital component in the battle against several infections and antimicrobial solutions help to enhance infection prevention & control measures. Antimicrobial plastics offer various advantages over conventional materials in the healthcare industry such as: cleanliness, sterility, convenience, ease of use, and low cost. A growing need for recycling disposable medical products has created innumerable opportunities for the development of antimicrobial solutions. Antimicrobial plastics are used in dental surgeries, hospitals, care homes for products ranging from cubicle curtains, beds, nurse call systems, handrails, floors, door handles, pull cords, and case note holders. Antimicrobial plastics have been extensively used in manufacturing of medical devices such as tubing, connectors, syringes, and connectors, as well as the wide variety of molded parts. Thus, with the increasing healthcare-associated infections in healthcare industry, the usage of antimicrobial plastics is expected to rapidly rise in the forecast period.

Europe Region to Lead the Market

In Europe, Germany accounted for ~30% of the total passenger cars manufacturing and 20% of all new car registrations. Twenty-one of the world’s top 100 automotive suppliers are German companies. The growth in the automobile industry will positively affect the antimicrobial plastics market in the country. European government has approved EUR 10 billion, German Unity Transport Project 8 (VDE 8), to improve the transport connection between East and West, and between North and South. Germany witnessed a decline of about 7% in the new residential building permits in 2017. But with the growing demand for real estate, growing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs, the change in trend is expected in the forecast period. The construction industry in France has recently gained the momentum after eight long years of decline. According to the French Builder’s Association FFB (Fédération Française du Bâtiment), the construction industry grew by over 1.5% in volume in the year 2017. Post BREXIT, the United Kingdom economy has witnessed a downturn due to depreciation of the pound against Euro and has affected all the markets. United Kingdom is the largest European market for high-end consumer electronics products with about 18,000 UK based electronics companies. The electronic production grew by approximately over 2.1% in 2017, and recorded a 3.7% growth in electronic output for export and 1.3% growth in output for the domestic market. Thus, with the increase in demand from construction, healthcare and electronics industry, the demand for antimicrobial plastics in Europe is expected to rapidly increase in forecast period.

Major Players: BASF SE, DowDuPont, Microban International, and Sanitized AG, amongst others.

