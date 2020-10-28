Cetyl Stearyl Alcohol Market 2020: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen By 360 Market Updates

Cetyl Stearyl Alcohol Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Market Insight

The market for cetyl stearyl alcohol is expected to attain a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023) owing to the growing utilization of fatty alcohols in cosmetics and personal care industries. Cetyl stearyl alcohol or cetostearyl alcohol or cetearyl alcohol is simply a combination of cetyl and stearyl alcohols, which is a major class of fatty alcohols (alcohol that is derived from fat).

Hair Care Industry – Prime Growth Driver

Personal care products, and in particular hair care products are thriving owing to the ever-increasing demand from both matured and emerging markets globally in the backdrop of hair-related issued faced by most consumers, such as dandruff, hair fall, baldness, etc. This trend is set to drive the market for cetyl stearyl alcohol that is invariably incorporated in moisturizers, hair conditioners, and even in food products as an additive due to its anti-microbial properties.

Cetyl stearyl alcohol acts as an emulsifier binding oil and water phase together. It provides creamier texture to hair care products thereby making its application hassle-free. In the absence of cetyl stearyl alcohol, these products will have non-uniform texture. The wide application that cetyl stearyl alcohol exhibits in the cosmetics industry is also driving the market. It is added to lotions and skin creams as a thickening agent. It also imparts an emollient feel to the skin.

Risk of Allergens Impeding the Market Growth

The allergens and irritants present in cetyl stearyl alcohol are known to cause acute contact dermatitis (a type of inflammation of the skin). Moreover, since the cetyl stearyl alcohol is chemically non-ionic in character, it does not get charged when mixed with water, and thus the rinsing/cleaning remains ineffective. These are two major restraints of the market.

Waxy Solid Form of Cetyl Stearyl Alcohol Leads the Growth

The market for cetyl stearyl alcohol is segmented based on form, functionality applications, and geography. Based on the form, the cetyl stearyl alcohol market is segmented into the liquid and waxy solids. The waxy/solid form finds extensive application, particularly in the cosmetics industry, and is thus projected to attain higher growth rate comparatively.

Based on the application, the market is further segmented into surfactant, emulsion stabilizer, and opacifying agent. Due to its wide usage in the cosmetics industry, particularly for its skin-softening traits, the emulsion stabilizer sub-segment is expected to attain higher shares as compared to other functionalities.

The application spectrum of cetyl stearyl alcohol is majorly categorized into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceutical. The cosmetics & personal care industry is projected to lead the application areas, since cetearyl alcohol is extensively used in the production of hair care and personal care products.

Regional Analysis

Europe is leading the cetyl stearyl alcohol market owing to the rapid and robust growth observed in the sales of cosmetic products over the last five years. Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy are the European hotspots for the major chunk of the growth achieved in the cosmetics industry. Europe is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific; these two regions are projected to grow at higher rates in the foreseeable future due to a rise in the consumption rate of various cosmetic products.

The major players include – INTERTEK, AVOMEEN ANALYTICAL SERVICES., POLYMER SOLUTIONS, ALS GLOBAL, SGS, FERA SCIENCE, BUREAU VERITAS SA, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE., LABTHINK INTERNATIONAL., TÜV SÜD AG., TRULUX PTY LTD, P&G CHEMICALS, amongst others.

