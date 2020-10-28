Proximity Sensor Market 2020 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2024 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research By 360 Market Updates

Proximity Sensor Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Proximity Sensor market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Avago Technologies (Broadcom Limited)

Fargo Controls Inc.

Honeywell International

Inc.

IFM Electronic GmbH

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pepper + Fuchs GmbH

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Turck

Inc.

The Global Proximity Sensor market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global proximity sensor market was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.52 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.00% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report includes technology, like inductive, capacitive, photoelectric, magnetic and is limited to end-user industries, like aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive, and marine. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The industrial automation segment has been emerging to be a relatively more attractive space for investment by organizations across the globe. The dependence on robots in the industrial controller mechanisms is an established trend, paving the way for larger and wider adoption of the industrial control and automation equipment. However, limitations in sensing capabilities and availability of other sensors at a lower cost might hinder the growth of the proximity sensor market.

Automotive Industry to have Highest Market Share

Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA, the global passenger was estimated to be 72.10 million units in 2016 and the demand is expected to continue during the forecast period.

For an average consumer, trucks are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of heavyweight vehicles. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for proximity sensors market during the forecast period.

Inductive Proximity has a Major Market Share

Inductive proximity sensors are used majorly in the industrial and automotive segments and are set to witness an increased growth rate as they are cheaper and efficient, for industries, like the automotive industry, to match the growing consumer demand. In the industrial segment, with harsh environmental resistance, robust nature, and extreme reliability, are expected to witness an increased adoption rate for many applications.

The global Proximity Sensor market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Proximity Sensor Market:

August 2017: Honeywell announced the launch of Proximity Sensors for Aircraft. Honeywell has launched a new series of self-diagnosing sensors designed to improve the performance of aircraft systems and reduce maintenance costs by helping to eliminate false readings. Its integral health monitoring (IHM) proximity sensors, which detect when a sensor has been damaged or otherwise affected, can be integrated into an aircraft’s thrust reverser actuation system, flight controls, doors, and landing gear, among others.

May 2017: Turck announced its new range of 8 mm barrel inductive proximity sensors. The technology of the ferrite core sensors has evolved, increasing the sensing range by up to 50%. As a result, flush mounted solutions can now be offered with an extended sensing range of 3 mm, as well as, with the conventional sensing range of 2 mm. The non-flush sensors are likewise available with a 3 or 5 mm sensing range. Turck is also, now producing devices with an ultra-short 15 mm design.

