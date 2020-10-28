Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Waste Paper Recycling market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report.

Waste Paper Recycling Market Manufactures:

Waste Management

Republic Services

Sonoco Recycling

Hanna Paper Recycling

WASCO

Perlen Papier

ST Paper Resources

Cascades Recovery

Global Wastepaper Recyclers

International Paper

Heinzel Group

DS Smith

Veolia Environment

Remondis

Kokusai Pulp & Paper

Huanjia Group

Shandong Century Sunshine

Northern International

China Recycling Development

Tianjin Wuchan Waste Paper Recycling Market Types:

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

White Office Paper

Mixed Paper Waste Paper Recycling Market Applications:

Wrapping Paper

Printing-and-Writing Paper

How will the global Waste Paper Recycling market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Waste Paper Recycling market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Waste Paper Recycling market?

Which regional market will show the highest Waste Paper Recycling market growth? Scope Of this Report:

Waste Paper Recycling is mainly classified into the following types: old corrugated cardboard (OCC), old newspaper (ONP), magazines, white office paper, mixed paper. OCC is the most widely used type which takes up about a half of global market.

APAC is the main consumption regions of waste paper recycling in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The APAC market share is 64%, which China only takes about 37% of global market. China is the largest consumption market in the world.

The market concentration is scatted. But for region market, like China and USA, Top 20 players can take above 40% of the local region market. Big players in the global market are like Waste Management, International Paper, DS Smith, Huanjia Group, Northern International etc.

The worldwide market for Waste Paper Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 49900 million USD in 2024, from 41700 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.