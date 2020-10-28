Orthobiologics Market 2020 Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by By 360 Market Updates

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Orthobiologics market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Orthobiologics Market:-

Arthrex

Inc.

Depuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical

Inc.

Harvest Technologies Corporation (A Terumo Bct Company)

K2M Group Holdings

Inc.

Medtronic PLC.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Seaspine Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

The global orthobiologics market is projected to register a CAGR of about 5.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Orthobiologics are used by orthopedic surgeons to help injuries heal more quickly. They are used to quicken the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in our body.

Increasing Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Orthobiologic therapy is a minimally invasive therapy and one of the components of regenerative medicine that are used to treat several musculoskeletal ailments, including degenerative osteoarthritis. Lately, orthobiologics have come to be known as one of the prominent treatment option for early osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee. The interests about orthobiologcs in the medical community and growing research in the field of regenerative medicine, coupled with promising clinical results from the use of orthobiologics are helping to make the clinical applications of this treatment more diverse every day. Biological therapy or cellular arthroplasty is evolving rapidly in the management of OA. Repair of damaged cartilage and biological restitution can be possible by the judicious use of autologous biological products. This will help the orthobiologics market to flourish during the forecast period.

High Cost Associated with Orthobiologics-Based Treatments

Treatments involving orthobiologics are expensive and often not covered by the governments. This is owing to the fact that this form of treatment is relatively new and there have not been enough studies to prove their efficacy and effectiveness in treating the patients. Also, the possibility of alternative form of treatments mean that patients who are skeptical about this form of treatment can opt for other alternative treatments available. This will lead to the slowdown of the growth of this market.

North America to Maintain Lead in the Market

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017 due to the increasing incidence of spinal disorders, rising geriatric and obese population, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and growing physician and patient awareness about newly introduced treatment procedures and technologies. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The presence of a large geriatric and target patient population, high incidence of osteoarthritis and obesity, increasing government spending on healthcare, and improving healthcare infrastructure are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific orthobiologics market.

Key Developments in the Orthobiologics Market:

February 2018 – A conference was comducted that focused on orthobiologics at the Orthobiologic Singularity event, orthopedic medicine from invasive to regenerative.

Sep 2017 – Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, announced that the US FDA approval was granted for DUROLANE, a single-injection, hyaluronic acid. Reasons to Purchase the Report

