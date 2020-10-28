Flea and Tick Product Market 2020 Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

360 Market Updates adds Global Flea and Tick Product Market 2020 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. Flea and Tick Product Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Bayer AG

Ceva

Ecto Development Corporation

Elanco

Intervet Inc.

Merial Inc.

Sergeant’s Pet Care Products

Inc.

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Virbac

and Wellmark International among others.

The Global Flea and Tick Product market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Flea and Tick Product Market is expected to register a growth rate of approximately 4.9% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Flea and Tick Products refer to various chemicals, drugs and equipment which prevent infestation with flea and tick in animals as well as cure the diseases caused by those parasites. The market is primarily driven by rise in prevalence of flea and tick-transmitted diseases in pets, growth in awareness about zoonotic diseases caused by flea and tick bites and product innovation. As per the geographical analysis, North America followed by Europe are expected to dominate the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth rate owing to the factors such as rise in awareness about animal health and ongoing biomedical advances regarding treatment of various animal diseases.

Rise in Prevalence of Flea and Tick Transmitted Diseases in Pets to Propel the Flea and Tick Product Market

Rising prevalence of flea and tick-borne diseases in animals owing to the fact that these ectoparasites not only cause skin allergies and infections, but also transmit several diseases such as bubonic plague, murine typhus, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease, tularemia, tungiasis, and anaplasmosis, is expected to propel the market growth. A report published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that, during the 13 years from 2004 through 2016, diseases caused by tick, and flea bites have tripled in the U.S., with more than 640,000 cases reported. The report states that 96,075 disease cases have been reported in 2016 among which 26,203 were only for Lyme disease, while the total number was near to 55,000 in 2015. Similarly, according to the parasite prevalence map published by Pets and Parasites, the prevalence of anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis and Lyme disease in US in the year 2017 have been estimated to be 3.85%, 3.04%, and 6.27% respectively.

Hence the increase in the number of pets getting infected by a variety of flea and tick-borne diseases and thus rise in the necessity of them being treated are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. In addition to the aforementioned factor, increase in awareness about pets’ health as well as various zoonotic diseases caused by flea and tick bites and product innovation are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Side Effects Associated with the Treatment to Limit the Market Growth

Various side effects ranging from external effects such as skin irritation, hair loss, to the internal impacts such as severe neurological disorders, associated with the flea and tick products are expected to restrain the market growth. The common side effects associated with flea and tick treatment medicines include rash, redness, loss of hair, itching with discoloration, drooling, increased excitability, changes in body temperature (lower or higher), tremors, vomiting, diarrhea, lack of coordination, seizures, and lethargy. Research by EPA’s (the United States Environmental Protection Agency) Pesticide Division has found that the animal body retains the active ingredient (fipronil) present in Frontline with the potential for intoxicating nervous and thyroid system. The tests performed on laboratory animals resulted in thyroid cancer and altered thyroid hormones, liver and kidney toxicity, reduced fertility and convulsions. The study also shows that instead of staying just in the oil glands, the ingredient enters the body and the organ systems. Similarly, other in vitro studies indicate that another insecticide, Imidacloprid, increases cholesterol levels in dogs, creates liver toxicity, causes thyroid lesions, and potentially damages the liver, heart, lungs, spleen, adrenals, brain, and gonads. Being a neurotoxin, it can cause incoordination along with muscle weakness and labored breathing. Additional, in another report published in the Journal of Pesticide Reform, imidacloprid has been found to cause thyroid lesions. As a result of this, the reluctance of pet owners to apply any flea and tick treatment product on their pet animals is expected to restrain the Flea and Tick Product market. Hence, impeding the market growth.

North America to Dominate the Flea and Tick Product Market

North America is expected to retain its dominance in Flea and Tick Product Market over the forecast period owing to the increasing companion animal adoption, growing disposable income and rising per capita animal healthcare expenditure. In addition, growing awareness about pet health among the pet owners, and rise in product innovation such as new formula launches are some other major factors for driving the growth of the Flea and Tick Product Market in North America.

Europe being the second largest market for Flea and Tick Product is expected to follow North America, while Asia-Pacific is expected to demonstrate highest growth rate owing to factors such as increasing awareness about parasitic diseases of pets, and pest management for the host animals. Hence, the aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the Flea and Tick Product Market in the Asia.

Key Developments in the Flea and Tick Product Market:

Mar 2018 – Ceva Animal Health launches Duoflect, a new spot on, that contains a new formulation of fipronil and (s)-methoprene offering 100% longer duration of action against fleas in cats (eight weeks), and 13% longer duration in dogs (nine weeks) than the fipronil combination.

Jun 2018 – Elanco Animal Health announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Credelio (Lotilaner), an oral drug to treat and give protection against ticks and fleas.

