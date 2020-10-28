Animal Growth Promoters Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Animal Growth Promoters Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Animal Growth Promoters market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast. Animal Growth Promoters Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Zoetis

Bayer Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health

Virbac

Cargill

Royal DSM N.V.

Alltech Inc.

Danisco A/S

Currently, North America accounts for the largest market share. Regulatory issues in Europe is hindering the market growth paving the way for emerging economies to dominate the market. Asia-Pacific is the forecasted fastest growing market. In terms of potential, countries such as China, India, Thailand and Indonesia look attractive for business growth. Economic growth, industrialization of livestock industry, rising farmers awareness and Government support are the major factors for market attractiveness in the region. The Global Animal Growth Promoters market can be segmented on the basis of Product type (Antibiotics, In-feed enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics, antimicrobials, organic acid growth enhancers, phytogenic, yeast products, herbs, oils & spices, beta agonist growth enhancers), Animal type (Poultry, porcine, aquaculture, equine, livestock)

Increasing Productivity At The Risk Of Emerging Zoonosis

Emerging zoonotic diseases have potentially serious human health and economic impacts and their current upwards trends are likely to continue. Examples are avian influenza, Bovine Spongiform Encephalitis (BSE) and the Nipah virus. Increasing the productivity of livestock is critical to feeding the growing global population. The animal health sector can support this by providing treatments for disease prevention and control, and by innovating to improve the nutritional quality of the finished product. A major area for product innovation will be animal feed. The risk of E. coli, Salmonella infection and emerging new strains of influenza viruses is often greater in intensive production systems and long distance transport of animal’s potentially devastating impacts for human health. This risk from zoonotic diseases is the primary factor fuelling the need for veterinary health products and services ensuring the health of animals thereby ensuring the food safety in animal based products.

Animal Food Processor’s Demand for Transparent Labelling

Today, animal welfare is no longer a insignificant issue for consumers, it is a topic of concern to an increasing number of mainstream consumers. Consumers are increasingly drawing connections between their own health and the conditions in which animals are raised. There is an increasing consumer demand over the last decade for greater product transparency, and a stronger push from governmental regulators to increase food packaging transparency such as the new FDA nutrition panel and GMO labeling requirements. A great demand for transparent labelling can be witnessed not only for their own food, but also be witnessed in the pet food products and feed for livestock. This is sure to surge the market for veterinary healthcare market. There is also evidence consumers will pay a higher price for products formulated with such natural ingredients. As many as 73 percent of consumers said they are willing to pay a higher retail price for a food or beverage product made with ingredients they recognize and trust, according to research published by Ingredient Communications, London in 2015.

July 2017: Merial the animal health division of Sanofi and Zoetis enter into strategic agreement for expansion of dairy products in India.

March 2017: Merck Animal Health Completes Acquisition of Vallée S.A. to develop a comprehensive portfolio of animal health products for theBrazilian Market. Reasons to Purchase this Report

Study on the adoption of animal growth promoters in developing regions and its effects on the global growth promoters industry.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the type of animal growth promoter expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Study on the region expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.