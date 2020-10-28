Plastic Bottles and Containers Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Plastic Bottles and Containers market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Bottles and Containers market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global “Plastic Bottles and Containers Market” Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries. Plastic Bottles and Containers Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Plastic Bottles and Containers Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Plastic Bottles and Containers Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Plastic Bottles and Containers Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Plastic Bottles and Containers including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Get a Sample PDF of Plastic Bottles and Containers Market 2020

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Plastic Bottles and Containers Market:-

Alpha Packaging

Inc

CKS Packaging

Inc.

Consolidated Container Company LLC

Plastipak Holdings

Inc.



Graham Packaging Company

L.P.

Comar

LLC

Amcor Limited

Berry Plastics Corporation

Alpack Plastic Packaging

The Global Plastic Bottles and Containers market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global plastic bottles and containers market was valued at USD 140.107 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 192.048 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.31%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). Plastic packaging has been witnessing growing inclination from consumers over other products, as plastic packages are lightweight and easier to handle. Similarly, even the major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, owing to their lower cost of production. There are a wide variety of innovative, cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions emerging in the market. The non-availability of raw materials has been a restraining factor for the industry, over the last decade. The increasing awareness about environmental concerns over usage of plastic remains the major constraint for the growth of the plastic industry.

Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry is driving the growth of this Market

Consumers are demanding products with extended shelf life and easy usage. This has necessitated companies to develop alternative packaging solutions. Shelf life is an important aspect of the product. Shelf life can be increased by protecting the products from potential deteriorating agents, such as moisture, oxygen, and microbes. In order to protect products, companies need a cost-effective and safe packaging solution. Plastic packaging has superior barrier capabilities and can effectively protect the product from moisture and oxygen. Changing lifestyles and the consequent dependence of consumers on processed, packaged, and pre-cooked food is increasing the sales of plastic packaging in all its formats (bottles, cans, tins, glass, and plastic containers); this is visibly giving way to plastic bottles/containers owing to its convenient format, superior barrier properties, prudent use of material resources and high-quality printability. Plastic bottle packaging is a major contributor to the plastic packaging market, across the world.

PET Held the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), also known as PETE, is clear plastic used for soda and water and bottle and containers. PET raw material is recognized globally as a non-toxic, safe, light weight, strong, flexible material, which is 100% recyclable. It also provides an excellent barrier against carbon dioxide (CO2) and oxygen (O2). PET has also become a material of choice for bottling beverages, like for most of the carbonated soft drinks and mineral water. This raw material can also be used in food packaging firms. PET is microwave resistant and this is largely used in many of the food chains. The advancements in analytical chemistry are now providing the miniscule level of migration measurement from the plastic to foods. These tests have found that under the laboratory conditions the migration of any components of PET plastics is well below applicable safety levels. So, FDA tested PET bottles and containers are acceptable to use in many applications across the industries.

North America is one of the Major Contributors to the Market

North America is the major contributor to the Plastics Bottles and Containers market. Plastic bottles and containers pose an interesting policy and engineering challenge to the US society. They have to satisfy a number of structural and physical criteria and they must be inexpensive and the same time should pose a minimal effect on the environment. In the US plastic bottles and container production market is more complicated than both glass and aluminum containers market due to their unfriendly nature of material property, which is polluting the environmental conditions. Canada plastic bottles and containers market is mostly dependent on the demand for lighter forms of plastic packaging and greater ease of use. Plastic bottles and containers market is growing in Canada because of the increasing demand for FMCG sector, which might ensure wide adoption of plastic bottles and containers in food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors in Canada. Moreover consumers preferring offer several advantages, such as better handling & disposal, cost-effectiveness, greater visual appeal, and convenience. However, the environmental and health concerns over the bottled water are impeding the growth of the market.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886428

The global Plastic Bottles and Containers market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886428

Key Developments in the Plastic Bottles and Containers Market:

February 2017 – Graham Packaging provided design and engineering expertise to help Nestlé Waters launch a new hot-fill package for their rebranded line of authentic tea products

January 2017 – Berry Plastics acquired AEP Industries Inc. in order to expand their breadth of product offerings and also to increase the production capacity of engineered materials division

The m Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future plastics bottles and containers market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players