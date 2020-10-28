Adjuvants Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

“Global Adjuvants Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Adjuvants Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Adjuvants market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Adjuvant Plus Inc.

Akzonobel N.V.

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Croda International PLC

Dow Corning Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Garrco Products Inc.

Helena Chemical Company

Huntsman Corp.

Interagro (Uk) Ltd

Lamberti SPA

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Nufarm Ltd

Solvay SA

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Winfield Solutions

Llc

Agricultural adjuvants help towards increasing the efficiency of agrochemicals, which are crucial towards improving the agricultural productivity and controlling pest attacks. On the basis of product, adjuvants are divided into two segments: activator adjuvants and utility adjuvants. The activator adjuvants are expected to witness a 5.8% growth in value, mainly due to the introduction of new products and the increasing acceptance of adjuvants among farmers.

Shrinking Farmland Drives the Demand for Adjuvants

Globally, the available arable land is declining due to adverse agro-climatic conditions. For instance, in India the agricultural land has been decreasing at a rate of 30,000 ha per year. As the cultivated land decreases in area, farmers have adapted to new technology as well as applications and have increased investment in agricultural materials in order to obtain a higher yield. The application of adjuvants helps in the better application of agrochemicals to its purpose, facilitating the higher demand and adoption of agricultural adjuvants.

Increased Organic Farming Will Restrict the Market

The area of land dedicated to organic farming, globally, has been growing at a steady rate. The organic farming area in Europe increased by 30%, from 2010 to 2016, and reached a total of approximately 12 million hectares in 2016 at an annual rate of 4.4%. The largest increase was observed in Bulgaria, Croatia, France, and Cyprus. A report from international federation of organic agriculture movements suggests that the area of organic agricultural land in Asia is approximately 4 million hectares. Approximately 8% of the global organic land area is in Asia. In comparison to 2001, the organic land in Asia was observed to have increased by approximately eight-fold in 2015. The significant increase of 11% in the organic land area was observed during 2014 – 2015.

South America is one of the Fastest Growing Segment

South America holds 16.5% of the global adjuvant market, where Brazil accounts for the largest market share. The regulatory authority in Brazil has recently announced that registering of adjuvants is not necessary and this is expected to drive the Brazilian adjuvant market. The South American adjuvant market value was estimated at USD 401 million in 2016, serving the farmers mainly through activator adjuvants.

Major Players: DOW CORNING CORPORATION, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, CRODA INTERNATIONAL, AND HUNTSMAN CORPORATION, among others.

