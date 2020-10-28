Global Electromechanical Cylinders Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Electromechanical Cylinders Market" Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions.

Electromechanical Cylinders Market Manufactures:

Bosch Rexroth AG

SKF

BJ-Gear

Parker

Tsubakimoto

RACO

Moog Flo-Tork

Mul-T-Lock

Exlar

Linearmech

Venture

AIM Electromechanical Cylinders Market Types:

Type I

This report studies the Electromechanical Cylinders market, the Electromechanical Cylinder is a contained precision rolled ball screw actuator designed to provide high thrust/speed capability with greater flexibility and control to applications traditionally using Hydraulic and/or Electromechanical Cylinders.

First, as for the Electromechanical Cylinders industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top five manufacturers are Parker, SKF, Tsubakimoto, Bosch Rexroth AG, Linearmech, which are close to 43.87 per cent totally in 2015 global production. The Parker which has 10.69% market share in 2016 is the leader in the Electromechanical Cylinders industry. The manufacturers following Parker are SKF and Tsubakimoto, which respectively has 9.54% and 9.31% market production share in 2016.

Second, the global consumption of Electromechanical Cylinders products rises up from 161690 units in 2012 to 208640 units in 2016, with a CAGR of 6.58%. At the same time, the revenue of world Electromechanical Cylinders sales market has a leap from 298.54 million dollar in 2012 to 373.46 million dollar in 2016.

Third, Europe is the largest production region for Electromechanical Cylinders with 38.14% production share in 2016, and North America is the largest Consumption region for Electromechanical Cylinders with 30.61% consumption share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Electromechanical Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electromechanical Cylinders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

