Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market” Global Research Report (2020-2024) provides different industry intelligence on various segments of different industry, based on types applications, manufactures and regions. Automotive Adhesive Tapes market size and forecast has been provided in terms of both value and volume in this report. A report provides detailed analysis of growth rate and market opportunities in upcoming years.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Manufactures:

3M

Nitto Denko

Henkel

Tesa

ORAFOL Europe

IPG

Lohmann

Avery Dennison

Scapa

Shurtape

Lintec

Teraoka Seisakusho

GERGONNE Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Types:

PVC Adhesive Tapes

Paper Adhesive Tapes

PP Adhesive Tapes

Other Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Applications:

Interior

Interior was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 52.5%. It is expected to witness strong gains over the forecast period on account of rising usage in interior mounting and cable mounting. Furthermore, adhesive tapes provide strong bonding while reducing weight as compared to metal fasteners, which will fuel its demand in interior Application. Moreover, tapes are used under bonnet protection of cables & pipes, for the reduction of vibration & noise and sealing of cavities vehicle doors against dust & moisture.

North America region is the largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, with a production market share nearly 29.8% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Adhesive Tapes, enjoying production market share nearly 25.4% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 27.6% in 2016. Following North America, China is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25.5%.

Market competition is intense between top 3. 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Automotive Adhesive Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 7000 million USD in 2024, from 5730 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.