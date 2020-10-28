Rice Market 2020 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.”Global Rice Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Rice Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rice market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Rice is the staple food of more than half of the world population, with more than 700 million metric ton produced annually at a global level. Most of the rice is grown and consumed in the Asian region, from Pakistan in the west to Japan in the east.

Rice is the second most important cereal crop after maize in the world. It is a crop that ensures food security in many of the developing countries of the East Asia and the South-East Asia regions. Some of the significant global exporting countries of rice include India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Brazil. Unlike exports, the import scenario of rice is quite fragmented, with the top five importers accounting for only 30% of the global imports. The global rice consumption is dominated by countries in the Asia-Pacific region, like China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

China is the largest Importer of Rice

China is the largest importer of rice, importing 3.5 million metric ton in the year 2016. Vietnam, Thailand, and Pakistan are the major exporters to China with 45.8%, 26.3%, and 19.9% shares out of the total rice imports in the country. Although China is the second largest rice producing country in the world, it still has to import rice due to high consumption of rice in the nation.

India the Largest Exporter of Rice

India is the largest exporter of rice in the world. It exported 9.9 million metric ton of rice in 2016, which accounted for almost 24% of the total global rice exports. India is also the leading exporter of the basmati rice in the global market. During 2015 – 2016, India exported over 3.0 million metric ton of basmati rice and 6.3 million metric ton of non-basmati to the global market. The major countries importing rice from India are Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq with 9.3%, 9.2% and 7% of the total rice export shares from India, respectively.

