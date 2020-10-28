Skateboard Market 2020 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the Forecast period 2026, Segmentation by Key Regions, Gross Margin, Profit, Analysis, Market Growth & Size

Skateboard Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Skateboard Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Skateboard industry. Both established and new players in Skateboard industries can use the report to understand the Skateboard market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Element Skateboards

Boiling Point

Plan B

Krown Skateboards

SK8 Factory

Skate One

Absolute Board

Alien Workshop

Artprint

Zero Skateboards

Control Skateboards

Razor

Carver Skateboards

Almost Skateboards

Analysis of the Market: “

A skateboard is a type of sports equipment or toy used primarily for the activity of skateboarding. It usually consists of a specially designed maplewood board combined with a polyurethane coating used for making smoother slides and stronger durability. Most skateboards are made with 7 plies of this wood.

The global average price of Skateboard is in the fluctuation trend, from 37 USD/Unit in 2012 to 33 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global skateboard industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of Skateboard includes Park Boards, Cruiser Boards, Longboard and Other, and the proportion of Park Boards in 2016 is about 52%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Skateboard is widely used in Teenagers, Adults and Kids. The most proportion of Skateboard is Teenagers.

North America is the largest supplier of Skateboard, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Skateboard, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is not intense. Element Skateboards, Boiling Point, Plan B, Krown Skateboards, SK8 Factory, Skate One, Absolute Board and Alien Workshop, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

The global Skateboard market is valued at 154.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 177.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Skateboard volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Skateboard market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

Skateboard Market Breakdown by Types:

Park Boards

Cruiser Boards

Longboard

Other Borrd

Skateboard Market Breakdown by Application:

Kids

Teenagers

Adults

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14843960

