Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market To Witness An Impressive Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

key players offer variety of bone graft products that will attract more number of customers and hence drives the market growth. For example, Synthes, Inc., a Johnson and Johnson Company offers chronOS Strip bone graft substitute. This synthetic bone graft is manufactured from chronOS β-tricalcium phosphate granules that can be perfuse with patients own bone marrow and blood. Additionally, consistent efforts of many key players of this market to develop biodegradable composite structures and polymeric materials will attract customers to use bone grafts and substitute products and hence drives the market growth. Various other factors like advancement in technologies and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will also drive the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes. However, some of the limitations using bone grafts and substitutes like donor site morbidity and difficulty in supplying these materials will hinder the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes.

By Types Ceramic-based BGS Polymer-based BGS Growth factor-based BGS Cell-based BGS Harvested BGS Others



Geographically, North America dominates the global BGS market due to increasing use of allografts (i.e. one of the types of bone grafts) and other substitute products. According to Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, nearly one third of bone grafts used in North America are allograft types. Europe is considered as the second largest region for the bone grafts and substitutes market. The growth is mainly attributed to frequent new introductions of bone grafts and substitute products in European region and availability of wide range of alternatives in bone grafts and substitute products. In addition, increasing patient population of orthopaedic surgery and steady supply of orthopaedic devices in Europe further stimulates the market growth. While Asia-Pacific region is the emerging region for the global bone grafts and substitutes market due to increasing acceptance of autograft bone.

The major players competing in bone grafts and substitutes market are Medtronic, Inc., Wright Medical Technology, Synthes, Inc., Stryker, Baxter International, Inc., TiGenix, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and others.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

