Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Demand and Global Growth Analysis

The Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.33 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.67 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising cases of Haemodilution in pregnancy and prevalence of Anemia.
Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market, By Type of Therapy (Oral Iron Therapy, Parenteral Iron Therapy, Red Blood Cell Transfusion, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the iron-deficiency anemia therapy market are Apotex Inc, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., PHARMACOSMOS A/S, Allergen, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc., PIERIS, Cirondrugs, Salveo Lifecare, Others.
The study derives market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. The Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market report has been prepared based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type.
Market Definition: Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market
Iron deficiency anemia is a type of disease leading the deficiency of iron in the body which is caused by the unhealthy red blood cells. Red blood cells (RBCs) provide oxygen in the body tissue and iron plays significant role in preparing the hemoglobin, a common part of RBCs, and lack of iron produces less hemoglobin and less oxygen supply in the body.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2017, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.) announced the U.S. FDA approval of drug for iron deficiency anemia Auryxia, used in the treatment of ron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) not suitable for patient on dialysis.
- In February, AMAG Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) announced the U.S. FDA approval of Feraheme (ferumoxytol injection), which will be available for adults patients suffering from iron deficiency anemia and are intolerance to the oral iron.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Related Reports
Market Drivers:
- Rising cases of haemodilution in Pregnancy leading the growth of the market
- High prevalence of anemia amongst the population fueling the market in the forecast period
Market Restraints:
- Adverse effect of the therapy
- Stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval
Segmentation: Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market
- By Type of Therapy
- Oral Iron Therapy
- Parenteral Iron Therapy
- Red Blood Cell Transfusion
- Others
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Healthcare
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Iron-Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market
The global iron-deficiency anemia therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of iron-deficiency anemia therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
