Healthcare Chatbots Market to Obtain Awesome Hike in Revenues

The Healthcare Chatbots Market garnered $116.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $345.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in Internet connectivity and smart device adoption, hospital cost saving due to healthcare chatbots, and surge in waiting time in clinics and hospitals drive the growth of the healthcare chatbots market. However, concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market. On the contrary, rise in awareness about the use of chatbots would open new opportunities in the coming years.

The global healthcare chatbots market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, end user, and geography. Based on application, the market is divided into symptoms check, medical and drug information assistance, appointment scheduling and monitoring, and other applications. The appointment scheduling & monitoring segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2026. However, the symptoms check segment held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The global healthcare chatbots market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for one-third of the market.

The global healthcare chatbot industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Ada Digital Health Ltd., Ariana, Buoy Health, Inc., Microsoft, Sense.ly Inc., PACT Care B.V., Babylon Healthcare Service Limited., GYANT.Com, Inc., Infermedica Sp. z o.o, and Your.MD.