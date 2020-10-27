Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2027|Janssen Global Services LLC., Eli Lilly and Company, ALLERGAN, Novartis

North America is considered a positive growth for bipolar disorder treatment market throughout the forecasted period owing to the increase in number of FDA approved drugs and larger availability of treatment options for patient suffering from the bipolar diseases. Europe is also contributing to the market share for a bipolar disorder treatment market due to the growing cases of mental illness and high patient awareness level. Asia-Pacific leads the market due to the developing healthcare facilities, large number of generic companies and rise in government initiatives and efforts.

In a study in 2016, a gene called IEG which was commonly known as EGR3 was reported responding under environmental events and stressful conditions and repressed in the brains of the patients suffering from Bipolar disorder. The research suggests that both EGR3 and brain-derived neurotrophic factor may play an important role in the impaired cellular resilience seen in bipolar disorder.

In 2016, Salk Institute for Biological Studies and The Johns Hopkins University launched together an initiative to develop new studies and drug screening methods for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder worth USD 15.4 million.

Rising cases of depression in middle and low income countries

Depression is rated as the largest contributor of non-fatal health loss over the globe. As per Global Health Estimates 2015, depression disorders accounted for almost one third of the total disability adjusted life years caused by substance use and mental disorder. Globally, it is anticipated to be the second largest cause of disease burden and third leading cause in middle and low income countries by 2030. The proportion of population with depression is expected to be 4.4 percent globally.

Segmentation: Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market

By Type Bipolar I Bipolar II Cyclothymia

By Drug Class Anticonvulsants Antianxiety Mood Stabilizers Antipsychotic Antidepressant

By Mechanism of Action Monoamine oxidase inhibitors Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors Beta blockers Tricyclic antidepressants Benzodiazepines

By Treatment ECT (Electroconvulsive therapy) TMS (Transcranial magnetic stimulation) Others (Psychotic therapies)

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates



