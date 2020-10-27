Global Biopreservation Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2026||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., BioLifeSolutions Inc

Global biopreservation market is estimated to reach USD 7206.06 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the biopreservation market are
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,
- Sigma-Aldrich Co.,
- BioLifeSolutions Inc.,
- Lifeline Scientific,
- BioCision, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Core Dynamics, Ltd.,
- Custom Biogenic Systems,
- So-Low Environmental Equipment Co.,
- Princeton CryoTech,
- Biomatrica, Inc.,
- Chart Industries,
- LabVantage Solutions, Inc.,
- Atlanta Biologics Inc.,
- Taylor-Wharton, Panasonic Corporation,
Segmentation:Global Biopreservation Market
Biopreservation Market By Products
(Biopreservation Media { Nutrient Media, Sera, Growth Factors and Supplements }, Biopreservation Equipment { Temperature Control Systems, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring Systems, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other Equipment}, LIMS),
Biopreservation Market By Biospecimen
(Human Tissue Samples, Organs, Stem Cells , Other Biospecimens),
Biopreservation Market By Application
(Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, Other Applications),
Biopreservation Market By End User
(Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Other End Users),
Biopreservation Market By Cell Providers
(CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells),
Biopreservation Market By Services
(Biobanking for Individuals{ Umbilical Cord/Stem Cell Banking, Ovum/ Egg Banking, Sperm Banking}, Biobanking for Institutions { 1 Tissue Banking, Cell Banking Service, Organ Banking, Repository Services},
Biopreservation Market By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2018, BioLife Solutions announced that an executed OEM Agreement with MilliporeSigma. OEM agreement is to supply its CryoStor cell freeze media and HypoThermosol cell storage and shipping media under private label to MilliporeSigma, the life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
- In July 2017, Cesca Therapeutics Inc, which is a market leader of automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, announced that they acquire SynGen Inc, which is a CA-based technology company active in the cellular processing field
Biopreservation Market Drivers
- Rising R&D investments, this act as driver to the market
- Advances in biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborn, this act as
- driver to the market
Biopreservation Market Restraints
- High cost of advanced techniques, due to the high cost it act as restraints to the market
- Stability issues, tissue injury during freezing & thawing, this all act as restraints to the market
