Procurement Outsourcing services Market Tremendous Growth | Concentrix Corporation, Conduent, Inc., Convergys Corporation, Genpact, Hexaware Technologies

Procurement Outsourcing services Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Procurement Outsourcing Services market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. This research provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Corbus, LLC., Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., GEP, McKinsey & Company and others.

“Product definition”

Procurement outsourcing services is a process in which a company hires an external so that they can manage their company activities like transaction, purchases etc. This helps the company to focus more on their competitions and manage important business activities. This reduces the overall production cost and improves the business. The procurement activity is divided into two types- direct procurement and indirect procurement. They are used in wide number of industries like healthcare, pharmaceutical, IT and telecom, oil and gas etc. Rising popularity of IT solutions is fuelling the growth of this market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Prominent Market Players: Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Accenture, Aegis, Alorica Inc., Capita plc., Concentrix Corporation, Conduent, Inc., Convergys Corporation, Genpact, Hexaware Technologies, TATA CONSULTING SERVICES, Teleperformance, Wipro Limited, TTEC.,

Key Developments in the Market:

· In January 2018, Inprova Group announced that they have acquired Energy & Carbon Management Ltd. The main aim of the acquisition is to increase the efficiency and decrease the operational cost. This will also help the company to expand them in the energy sector

· In January 2017, WNS Ltd announced that they are going to acquire Denali Sourcing Services so that they can add critical attainment capability to their finance and accounting solutions. This acquisition will help the WNS to enhance their solutions and strengthen themselves in financial and accounting

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market: Segment Analysis

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market By Type (Business Process Outsourcing Services, Category Management, Source Management, Procurement Management, Supplier Management, Procure to Pay), Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Water, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, IT & Telecom, Professional Services, Manufacturing, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Electronics, Retail, Logistics, Defense, Paper & Pulp), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

