Operational Analytics Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE,

Global Operational Analytics Market By Type (Software, Service), Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), Business Function (Information Technology, Marketing, Sales, Finance, Human Resources, Others), Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Workforce Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Others), Deployment Model (On-premises, Hosted/on-cloud), Industry Vertical (Telecommunication, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Operational Analytics Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Type (Software, Service),

Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), Business Function (Information Technology, Marketing, Sales, Finance, Human Resources, Others),

Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Risk Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Workforce Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Others),

Deployment Model (On-premises, Hosted/on-cloud),

Industry Vertical (Telecommunication, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others),

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Operational Analytics market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Operational Analytics market.

Global Operational Analytics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Market is driven by data-based decision making, which is adopted by industries such as finance, manufacturing, and others

Increasing production of the organization by reducing operational costs due to operational analytics

Data explosion due to emergence of IoT-enabled technologies is driving the growth of market

Adoption of advanced data management strategies

Market Restraints:

Frequent operational changes in IT organizations is restraining the growth of the market

Complex analytical processes are expected to limit the market growth.

Operational analytics requires continuous ingestion of variety of data which result in large data volumes

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, ALTERYX, INC., Cloudera, Inc., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED, Splunk Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Evolven Software, Appnomic, Apptio, Inc., BAY DYNAMICS, BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc, ContinuitySoftware, ExtraHop Networks and others.

