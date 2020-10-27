Global Hospital Lighting Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2020-2027 Research Report | Know The Growth Factors and Future Scope

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Hospital Lighting Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. Global Hospital Lighting Market report brings together a meticulous study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the industry. This report introduces top to bottom evaluation of the industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. The credible Global Hospital Lighting Market report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to make available accurate information to the end users.
Global Hospital Lighting market is expected to reach USD 7.86 billion by 2025, from USD 5.26 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Hospital Lighting Market
- Acuity Brands,
- Cree
- Eaton,
- GE Lighting (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company),
- Hubbell Lighting,
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
- Zumtobel Group,
- Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg,
- KLS Martin Group,
- Trilux Lighting Ltd.
- Among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2017, Cree, Inc. launched a new product under the brand name under the brand name KBL LED High-Bay Series, the perfect solution for industrial, retail, civic and athletic venues with dramatically reduced glare for a safer, more productive work environment. The new high-bay is a standout performer in both efficacy and quality, engineered to deliver maximum savings and industrial-strength performance with up to 150 lumens per watt (LPW) and a payback as fast as 1.5 years.
- In July 2018, Eaton announced it is showcasing the strategic possibilities for power management to help medical service providers deliver higher quality patient care. The announcement was made in American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) 2018 annual conference.
Competitive Analysis:
The global hospital lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hospital lighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing number of hospitals in emerging economies
- Increasing adoption of led-based lighting fixtures
- Advantages of LED lighting over conventional lighting
- High installation cost
- Life span of modern lighting being longer
Primary Respondents
- Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
- Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others
Key Insights in the report:
- Hospital Lighting Market Historical and current size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global taste modulators market
- Analyze and forecast the taste modulators market on the basis of, application and type.
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis of Hospital Lighting Industry
