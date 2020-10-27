5G Smart Antenna Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2027

5G Smart Antenna Market – Introduction

5G network is expected to improve wireless communication in many aspects such as enhanced mobile services, greater scalability for IoT (Internet of Things) systems, and reliable communication for mission critical applications

5G provides users with a better experience and enables massive connectivity between people, between machines, and between people and machines. For this fast connection, fast antennas are required for easy communication of data and information.

5G antennas require faster data speeds. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 1Gbit/s has been set as the standard data transfer rate

Increased Speed to Drive Global 5G Smart Antenna Market

5G smart antennas offer faster mobile broadband speed and extensive data transfer. It opens up new opportunities for retailers with the potential to reach speed of 10Gbps with minimal latency and pervasive connectivity.

Manufacturers continuously engaged in developing smart antennas to fulfill the growing needs of consumers using 5G network, equally contributes to the growth of the 5G smart antenna market

Increasing Application of 5G Smart Antennas in Automotive Industry

With the implementation of 5G networks, issues related to traffic congestion and collisions are likely to be sorted through 5G smart antennas used in vehicles

5G smart antennas enable direct vehicle to vehicle communication by surpassing the network to avoid traffic congestions and any delays. 5G network is expected to increase the communication between vehicles and city infrastructures.

These applications of 5G smart antennas in the 5G network is anticipated to aid the growth of the 5G smart antenna market

North America to Lead the Global 5G Smart Antenna Market

In terms of region, the global 5G smart antenna market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to hold significant share of the global 5G smart antenna market during the forecast period. It is estimated to be followed by Europe due to increasing automotive applications in the region.

The 5G smart antenna market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, led by growth in various applications. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future. Middle East & Africa and South America offer high potential for the 5G smart antenna market.

