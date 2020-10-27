Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Cosmetics Market

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: An Overview

The assessment period from 2019 to 2027, the global natural cosmetics market will grow at a robust rate, taking the market worth up and producing new opportunities of growth to present to the market players marking its landscape. One of the most prominent factors leading to growth in the market is growing preference for eco-friendly products. Technological innovation is also taking the market towards a higher trajectory. Marketing initiatives highlighting benefits of using natural cosmetics is also helping the market grow.

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Competitors Landscape

The global natural cosmetics market is rife with notable developments – a product of proactive measures taken by its numerous players, operating its playfield, driving the growth trajectory upward and forward. The fragmented vendor landscape has the following key players marking its competitive landscape:

Burt’s Bees

100% Pure

Korres S.A.

Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc.

L’Oréal SA

AVEENO

Weleda AG

Arbonne International LLC

Avon Product Inc.

Coty Inc.

Tata Harper

The market players resort to a variety of growth strategies in order to battle out stiff competition. These include both organic and inorganic moves by these players. Some of these include a sharp focus on marketing, forging key alliances, and product improvement. A number of brands are directing efforts towards use of new and better ingredients – a measure to launch new products with a potential to capture a higher market share. Therefore, it does not come as a surprise that technological advancement and research and development are key growth determinants in the market

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Key trends and drivers

A number of growth factors are marking the market landscape of natural cosmetics. One of the most prominent ones is growing perception among the consumers that these do not have any side effects. An overview of other prominent trends and drivers is provided below: