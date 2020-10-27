Beard Oil Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Beard Oil Market – An oil which helps in grooming of facial hair

Beard oil is used to nourish the beard and the skin underneath it. Beard oil helps maintain a shiny, soft, and smooth beard. Various artificial and natural products are utilized to lend a scent to the oil.

Beard oil can be used as a substitute for aftershave or cologne. Some of the popular beard oil ingredients include argan oil, jojoba oil, grape seed, castor oil, almond oil, vitamin E, and eucalyptus.

Economic condition of developing countries is improving due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for Beard Oil during the forecast period.

Increasing consumers spending on facial products to Drive the Global Beard Oil Market

Increase in spending on facial products by consumers, in order to improve their personality, is estimated to boost the market. It has been observed that a large number of millennial and generation X men are spending on beard oil products. The trend of growing a thick beard is being witnessed across the globe. Moreover, endorsement by celebrities and fashion experts is driving consumers to spend on beard oils. Companies are hiring celebrities to promote their products. For instance, in February 2019, cosmetic brand Chrisla Essentials launched their new scented oil that was endorsed by Namibia-based morel Wellem Kapenda.

North America to Hold a Leading Share of Global Beard Oil Market

Geographically, the global Beard Oil market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Beard Oil market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the Beard Oil market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America Beard Oil market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America dominates the market share due to growing consumer preference for beard growth which has increased global sales of Beard Oil.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period. Change in lifestyle and expenditure patterns of consumers has increased the demand for beard grooming products. Like women, men are also spending on self-grooming and becoming more conscious and indulgent about self-care.

Key Players Operating in the Beard Oil Market:

Considering that the market offers significant opportunity, these companies are focused on expansion of their product portfolios in order to consolidate their share in the market. For instance, India-based manufacturer Bombay Shaving Company started its business with shaving blades and razors sales.