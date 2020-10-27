Smart Syringe Market Insights 2020: Top Impacting Factors, Growth Analysis and Industry Predictions

North America was the highest contributor to the smart syringe market in 2017, while, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The global smart syringe market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $14.18 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the smart syringe market.

Smart syringes can be defined as medical devices that are engineered with safety mechanisms to prevent the reuse of syringes and regulate unsafe injection practices. The factors driving the market growth include, rise in the number of needle stick injuries and surge in awareness about smart syringes. Further, shift in focus toward the use of innovative techniques for manufacturing smart syringes is expected to supplement the market growth throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, factors such as high cost along with unaffordable prices of safety syringes, and alternative modes of drug delivery restrict the market growth.

Based on product, the active safety syringes segment occupied the largest share in the global market. It is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness, ease-of-use, and optimum protection to patients and healthcare employees by reducing the risk of needle sick injuries.

Based on application, vaccination is the fastest growing segment owing to the high demand for immunization service administered to pediatrics and neonates across the world.

Depending on age group, the adult segment occupied the largest share, which was attributed to growth in adult population that was infected by unsafe use of syringes.

Based on region, North America occupied the largest share, which was attributed to a well-established healthcare infrastructure along with rise in adoption of safety syringes owing to high buying power and stringent safety regulations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period, due to increase in needle stick injuries, rise in awareness by regulatory bodies such as WHO, UNICEF, & others, and improvement in health standards.

The Major Key Players Are:

Cardinal Health

Unilife Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Baxter International

Gerresheimer AG

Dickinson and Company

Terumo Medical Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

The Other Prominent Players Are:

L.O.M. Medical International

Techcon

Tecan Trading AG

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

ARxIUM

Parker Hannifin Corporation.

