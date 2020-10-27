Ceramic Tiles Market in India Competitive Research and Precise Outlook 2020 To 2027

A number of players are expanding their business around the country, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the India ceramic tiles market.

The India ceramic tiles market size was valued at $3,720.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

By volume, the India ceramic tiles market was 821 million square meter (MSM) in 2019, and is projected to reach 1,384 MSM by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Growth of the construction industry and an increase in urbanization drive the growth of the India ceramic tiles market. However, high goods and services tax charges and the popularity of natural stones for flooring hinder the market growth.

Based on application, the wall tiles segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for around three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the floor tiles segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Kajaria, Prism Johnson, Somany, RAK Ceramics, Asian Granito, Varmora, Simpolo, Nitco Tiles, Orient Bell Ceramics, and Sun Heart.

Based on end user, the residential segment contributed the highest share, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

