Hydrogel Dressing Market in U.S. to High trend Opportunities offers Future Business Growth by 2027

The increasing incidence of diabetic patients with clotting disorders and increasing number of accidental emergencies, especially burn injuries, led to the substantial requirement of hydrogel dressings for wound care.

The U.S. hydrogel dressing market is estimated to generate $258 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2016 to 2022.

In addition, increasing adoption of hydrogel dressings as a substitute for traditional gauze for wound care applications is one of the key drivers of the market. Moreover, technological innovation in wound closure techniques, namely, injectable stimuli-responsive amorphous hydrogels for stopping bleeding in trauma cases and military personnel, further supplement the market growth. On the contrary, factors restricting the market growth are the high costs associated with the manufacture of hydrogel dressings and long lab to market pipeline period for healthcare products.

Hydrogel is a water-insoluble polymer chain network that provides moist wound surface owing to high water content (90% water in the gel base). Hydrogel dressing is an essential component in wound care as its high moisture content helps prevent the infections by obstructing microorganisms. It holds moisture on the surface of a wound, which helps in pain management and provides an ideal environment for wound cleansing of autolytic debridement. Hydrogel dressing is used for dry, necrotic wounds, sloughy, granulating and epithelializing wound care. They are also used for the surgical wounds, skin tears, burns, pressure ulcers, and diabetes-related wounds.

Key market players, such as 3M Company and Johnson & Johnson, adopt capacity addition and promotion of the benefits of the product over traditional wound closure products as their key strategies. Recent advancement in chitosan hydrogel with human amniotic membrane has increased the scope of hydrogel dressing in tissue engineering and regeneration. In the year 2013, scientists successfully tested the amniotic membrane extracts (AME) and chitosan hydrogel dressing, also known as biological dressings, for treatment of partial burns. The key reason for the development of these dressings is that they provide improved healing results when compared to single-layered conventional wound dressing systems.

