Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecast from 2020-2026

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market is the definitive study of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail industry. The report content includes technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and raw material/equipment suppliers.

In this report, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market is valued at USD 725.1 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6134.5 Mn by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the period 2018 to 2026.

Based on Product type, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market can be segmented as: –

By Product (Software, Service)

By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise)

Based on Application, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market can be segmented:

Product Recommendation and Planning

In-Store Navigation

Inventory Management

Supply chain management

Others

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail industry study concludes with a list of leading companies/suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

List of key players profiled in the report:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

Intel (US)

NVIDIA (US)

COVID-19 Impact on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2018 Historical Data for: 2014 to 2018 Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026 Market Size in 2018: USD XX Million Forecast Period 2020 to 2026 CAGR: 14.4% 2026 Value Projection: USD XX Million

